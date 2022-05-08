SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 08, 2022 07:00 AM
Med City FC vs VSLT FC Soccer
Med City FC’s Francisco Neto (12) goes up to head the ball during a National Premier Soccer League match. Neto has been the Mayhem’s top player this season, already with seven goals and three assists.

1. Mayhem on the pitch

The Med City FC Mayhem start their sixth season on Saturday. Reporter Pat Ruff has a look ahead at Rochester's soccer franchise in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right, Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

2. The body politic

Saturday, the Minnesota GOP descends on Rochester for their state convention. Post Bulletin photographers and reporters will be on hand for the latest in Minnesota Republican news.

Thai Pop-65.jpg
Thai Pop will sell food at Rochester's second and third Night Markets (contributed by Tiffany Alexandria)

3. One of these nights

The Night Market was a big success in 2021. Well, the bi-weekly gathering of vendors near the Mayo Civic Center will return in 2022, with double the evenings. Reporter John Molseed has details Monday.

4. Vacation, all I ever wanted

Tuesday, Oddchester columnist Steve Lange will fill you in on some great – well, that's debatable – vacation options that he loves, but cause eye rolls from his family.

83edd5b3659ff408d88b24e203d980c0.jpg
L. Herzog

5. Happy to be home

Red Wing’s Leah Herzog started her college golf career at the University of Nebraska, but when a chance to come home presented itself, she couldn't say no to the University of Minnesota. We'll have the former high school state champion’s story on Tuesday.

