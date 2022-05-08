5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Mayhem on the pitch
The Med City FC Mayhem start their sixth season on Saturday. Reporter Pat Ruff has a look ahead at Rochester's soccer franchise in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
2. The body politic
Saturday, the Minnesota GOP descends on Rochester for their state convention. Post Bulletin photographers and reporters will be on hand for the latest in Minnesota Republican news.
3. One of these nights
The Night Market was a big success in 2021. Well, the bi-weekly gathering of vendors near the Mayo Civic Center will return in 2022, with double the evenings. Reporter John Molseed has details Monday.
4. Vacation, all I ever wanted
Tuesday, Oddchester columnist Steve Lange will fill you in on some great – well, that's debatable – vacation options that he loves, but cause eye rolls from his family.
5. Happy to be home
Red Wing’s Leah Herzog started her college golf career at the University of Nebraska, but when a chance to come home presented itself, she couldn't say no to the University of Minnesota. We'll have the former high school state champion’s story on Tuesday.