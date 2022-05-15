5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. From Red to Blue
It's the DFL's turn to descend upon the Mayo Civic Center and endorse nominees for state constitutional offices: governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor. The drama will be a little lighter with incumbents holding those seats.
2. The glass makes the drink
Food writer Holly Ebel enjoyed more of a liquid diet as she learned about glassware and cocktails from the pros at Bitter and Pours. She'll serve up some knowledge – with a twist – in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
3. The return of Pride
After two-and-a-half years out of the limelight, Rochester Pride will return next weekend. Reporter John Molseed gives you the preview of this festival of inclusiveness in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Batter Up!
The Rochester Royals amateur baseball team is seeking another trip to the Minnesota state tournament this summer. They opened their 2022 season last week. We'll take a look at their roster and expectations for the season, this week.
5. Behind the scenes of a championship
The Rochester Grizzlies won the North American 3 Hockey League championship in just their fourth season as a franchise. We talked to a half-dozen players and the team's coaches to find out how they pulled things together behind the scenes and on the ice in the 2021-22 season. We'll have that story Tuesday.