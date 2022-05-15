SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
May 15, 2022 06:00 AM
Walz
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Peggy Flanagan on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, spoke with reporters at the Capitol following a ceremonial bill signing. Dana Ferguson / Forum News Service

1. From Red to Blue

It's the DFL's turn to descend upon the Mayo Civic Center and endorse nominees for state constitutional offices: governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor. The drama will be a little lighter with incumbents holding those seats.

Bitter and Pour
A variety of glasses are pictured on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Bitter and Pour in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. The glass makes the drink

Food writer Holly Ebel enjoyed more of a liquid diet as she learned about glassware and cocktails from the pros at Bitter and Pours. She'll serve up some knowledge – with a twist – in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

3. The return of Pride

ADVERTISEMENT

After two-and-a-half years out of the limelight, Rochester Pride will return next weekend. Reporter John Molseed gives you the preview of this festival of inclusiveness in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

4. Batter Up!

The Rochester Royals amateur baseball team is seeking another trip to the Minnesota state tournament this summer. They opened their 2022 season last week. We'll take a look at their roster and expectations for the season, this week.

NA3HL Championship: Rochester vs Granite City
Fraser Cup Tournament MVP Ben Oakland (right) scored the third goal in the Grizzlies’ 4-0 victory over Granite City en route to the NA3HL’s Fraser Cup championship Sunday afternoon in St. Peters, Missouri.
Jeff Lawler / For the Post Bulletin

5. Behind the scenes of a championship

The Rochester Grizzlies won the North American 3 Hockey League championship in just their fourth season as a franchise. We talked to a half-dozen players and the team's coaches to find out how they pulled things together behind the scenes and on the ice in the 2021-22 season. We'll have that story Tuesday.

