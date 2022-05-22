5 Things to Catch

Theresa Wolff, left, with Gleason Catering, and Marilyn Gleason, owner of Gleason Catering, package Taste of Gleason's macaroni salad Friday, May 20, 2022, in Stewartville. The salad is available at Rochester Hy-Vee stores and the Kasson Hy-Vee alongside their potato salad. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Hot dog, and then some

Stewartville's Marilyn Gleason built her catering company after seeing a vendor sell hot dogs at Rochesterfest. If that vendor could do it, why couldn't she, Gleason thought. On Tuesday, Holly Ebel tells the tale of Gleason's business and how it has now spanned the generations in her family.

2. It's the DFL's turn

A week after the GOP was in town, the DFL state convention was in Rochester Friday and Saturday (and today). We'll have coverage online and in the Post Bulletin's print (Tuesday) and e-paper (Monday) to give you the details on the endorsements and how Democrats feel about the November elections.

Honkers’ Carson Stevens bats during the Honkers final home game against La Crosse Loggers on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Honk! Honk!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Honkers open their season in eight days, with a two-game homestand against Willmar on May 30 and 31. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten talked with GM Jeremy Aagard about what fans can expect from the team and in the stands at Mayo Field this summer.

Maestro Karim Wasfi, a classically trained composer, performs on cello at the Rochester Art Center May 15, 2022 as part of a Poetry Despite / Music Despite event. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

4. Common language

A group of Iraqi-Americans is using art – music, visual art and poetry – to connect their immigrant experience and memories of their war-torn country to the people in Rochester. John Molseed writes about their efforts Tuesday.

5. All in the family

The Schaeffer Academy tennis team has had an outstanding season. And when the Lions say their team is a family, they aren’t kidding. Half of their starting lineup comes from the same family. Pat Ruff has the story in Tuesday’s Sports section.