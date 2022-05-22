5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Hot dog, and then some
Stewartville's Marilyn Gleason built her catering company after seeing a vendor sell hot dogs at Rochesterfest. If that vendor could do it, why couldn't she, Gleason thought. On Tuesday, Holly Ebel tells the tale of Gleason's business and how it has now spanned the generations in her family.
2. It's the DFL's turn
A week after the GOP was in town, the DFL state convention was in Rochester Friday and Saturday (and today). We'll have coverage online and in the Post Bulletin's print (Tuesday) and e-paper (Monday) to give you the details on the endorsements and how Democrats feel about the November elections.
3. Honk! Honk!
The Rochester Honkers open their season in eight days, with a two-game homestand against Willmar on May 30 and 31. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten talked with GM Jeremy Aagard about what fans can expect from the team and in the stands at Mayo Field this summer.
4. Common language
A group of Iraqi-Americans is using art – music, visual art and poetry – to connect their immigrant experience and memories of their war-torn country to the people in Rochester. John Molseed writes about their efforts Tuesday.
5. All in the family
The Schaeffer Academy tennis team has had an outstanding season. And when the Lions say their team is a family, they aren’t kidding. Half of their starting lineup comes from the same family. Pat Ruff has the story in Tuesday’s Sports section.