5 Things to Catch

Mary Price in her home at the Mayo Clinic Retirement Living building on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Price served as member of the Army Nurse Corp. as a second lieutenant near Saigon during the Vietnam War. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

1. Thanks for her service

Mary Price signed up with the U.S. Army soon after completing nursing training at Saint Mary's School of Nursing in 1966. Her experience in Vietnam has left lasting impressions. Anne Murphy shares Price's story in time for Memorial Day.

2. Connections for kids

A new exhibit at SPARK Place of Play, the children's museum in Rochester, helps children understand concepts of sustainability and connectivity while they play. Reporter Bella Carpentier tells us about the new exhibit in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Urbistondo

3. The new head Honker

The Rochester Honkers open their season with a two-game homestand Monday and Tuesday against Willmar. Rochester will do so with a new field manager, too, as Andrew Urbistondo begins his first season with the team. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten has his story on Monday.

Kasson-Mantorville's Ella Babcock delivers a pitch against Cannon Falls on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Cannon Falls High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

4. Softball teams seek trip to state

The Section 1 softball championships are scheduled for Thursday in Austin. Four teams will earn trips to the state tournaments that night, one each in Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA and 1AAAA. We'll have full coverage from Todd Park in Austin.

5. School violence

Numbers show violence in Rochester schools could be on the decline, but stats also show the severity of violence among students has ticked upward during the 2021-2022 school year. Reporter Jordan Shearer digs into the issue in Saturday's Post Bulletin.