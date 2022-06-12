SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
June 12, 2022 06:00 AM
1. Messed nests

A development plan for a heron nesting site in rural southwest Rochester is still not finally approved, but grading work in the natural area is dismaying neighbors and naturalists. We'll cover as the land use and planning committee in Rochester Township holds a hearing on Tuesday to discuss the housing development proposal.

Heron development 04242022.JPG
Construction equipment sits at the end of Boulder Creek Lane Southwest in Rochester Township April 24, 2022. Trees north of the road toward Cascade Creek have been cut down in a great blue heron nest colony.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. Black voices

Juneteenth, the annual celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., is less than a week away. A theater production, a community celebration and other public events are how the event will be marked. Find out how you can participate, watch or learn.

juneteenth.jpg
The Juneteenth celebration in Rochester is set to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Contributed

3. No walls, but lots of art

Local artist Rob Hill makes paintings you might want to hang in your home. But Hill himself has been homeless most of the last five years. He’s still making art when he finds the time and selling paintings is his main source of income. John Molseed reports on Hill's life and how he finds the time and space to produce his works.

Rob Hill 02.JPG
Rob Hill lays out paintings he made along a berm on the south bank of the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester Thursday, June 2, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

4. Eyes on the Target

Three southeastern Minnesota baseball teams have their sights set on reaching Target Field and the state championship games on Friday. They have to make it through the first two rounds of the state tournament first, though. We’ll follow Lourdes, Hayfield and Winona as they play at state this week.

5. The Dockter is in

Byron’s Calie Dockter missed the final month of the high school golf regular season due to a back injury. While still not 100 percent, Dockter had an outstanding Section 1AA meet and qualified for state. We’ll have her story and preview the state meets at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.

042321-GIRLS-GOLF-00521.jpg
Byron's Calie Dockter tees off on Oak Summit Golf Course's 16th hole during a girls golf meet against Stewartville, Triton, Kasson-Mantorville and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday, April 23, 2021, in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

