5 Things to Catch

1. Play that again

John Sievers / For the Post Bulletin

2021 might be done, but it’s left us a lot of local music to enjoy. John Sievers reminds us in Tuesday's Life pages what should stay on our playlists.

2. Repping for the U.N.

Meet a Rochester teen who is a UNICEF representative in Tuesday's Asked&Answered column.

3. In the huddle

Rochester sports tech startup lands $1 million investment as it gears up for growth in 2022, including doubling its local workforce. Tuesday's Business coverage has more information on this good news.

4. As the Vikings Turn

The soap opera that is the Minnesota Vikings season hits a pivotal moment tonight against rival Green Bay at what is expected to be a frigid Lambeau Field. The Vikings need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive — and possibly to keep head coach Mike Zimmer employed. We'll have coverage of the game.

5. Basketball in focus

The annual Rotary Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball showcase is in the rearview, so who are the best teams and players in southeastern Minnesota as the season hits its halfway point? Find out in this week's editions of the Girls Basketball Focus and Boys Basketball Focus.