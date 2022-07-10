SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
July 10, 2022 09:00 AM
1. School's not out

The Rochester Public Schools have redesigned their summer school program to include more experiential learning. Find out why — and how well it's working — in our special report.

Rochester Public Schools Summer of Discovery
Dylan Lohmann, 14, left, and Gunnar Jones, 15, right, use binoculars to spot birds while bird watching during a science class as part of Rochester Public Schools' Summer of Discovery on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. In need of assistance

Rallies in St. Paul during the legislative session called for more state support for assisted living and long-term care facilities. The money didn't come through. Now organizations across the state have trying other ways to find resources to combat understaffing, low wages and closures of care facilities.

3. Hands-on experience

Hope you're not squeamish about bugs! Naturalist Joel Dunnette hopes to give young people an itch to learn more about the world around them, and he starts by showing them the most numerous and easiest to catch animals around — insects. Learn how you can join one of Joel's upcoming bug hunts.

Damsels & Dragons
Joel Dunnette shows a damselfly to Benjamin Rauh, 12 at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

4. Revving up in Millville

The town of Millville’s population will expand by 10 times for the day on Saturday, when the top motocross stars come to town for the annual pro national races at Spring Creek MX Park. We’ll have previews all week leading up to the races, as well as full coverage of the event at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

Start_MX17_Millville_RS_0507.jpg

5. Playoff time

The final week of the American Legion baseball season is upon us. That means Rochester’s four teams are gearing up for the district playoffs. We’ll have a playoff primer at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Saturday.

By Staff reports
