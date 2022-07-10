5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. School's not out
The Rochester Public Schools have redesigned their summer school program to include more experiential learning. Find out why — and how well it's working — in our special report.
2. In need of assistance
Rallies in St. Paul during the legislative session called for more state support for assisted living and long-term care facilities. The money didn't come through. Now organizations across the state have trying other ways to find resources to combat understaffing, low wages and closures of care facilities.
3. Hands-on experience
Hope you're not squeamish about bugs! Naturalist Joel Dunnette hopes to give young people an itch to learn more about the world around them, and he starts by showing them the most numerous and easiest to catch animals around — insects. Learn how you can join one of Joel's upcoming bug hunts.
4. Revving up in Millville
The town of Millville’s population will expand by 10 times for the day on Saturday, when the top motocross stars come to town for the annual pro national races at Spring Creek MX Park. We’ll have previews all week leading up to the races, as well as full coverage of the event at PostBulletin.com/Sports .
5. Playoff time
The final week of the American Legion baseball season is upon us. That means Rochester’s four teams are gearing up for the district playoffs. We’ll have a playoff primer at
PostBulletin.com/Sports
on Saturday.