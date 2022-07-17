5 Things to Catch

Squash blossoms, an edible flower, are seen on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Not just for sniffing

We all love beautiful flowers. But food writer Holly Ebel shows that some blooms are also good for eating. Read about it Tuesday.

Nate Heise xxxxx Contributed / University of Northern Iowa Athletics file photo

2. Heise on the rise

Lake City native Nate Heise started all 32 games last season as a freshman for the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team. PB sports reporter catches up with the 6-foot-5 guard to find out what he’s working on heading into his sophomore season.

3. Big city plans

The Rochester City Council will hear plans and discussion of those plans for an area of South Broadway during a council meeting Monday night. Reporter Randy Petersen will have a story after the meeting.

Bobby Marines

4. Attack of the artists

On July 23, Rochester artist Bobby Marines will host a showcase for area artists in disciplines ranging from visual art, music and poetry. Reporter John Molseed talks about this in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. Stars will align

It’s All-Star week in Major League Baseball and in the Northwoods League. Two Minnesota Twins will play in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at legendary Dodger Stadium in L.A. Two Rochester Honkers will play that same night in the NWL All-Star Game in Wisconsin Rapids. We’ll have coverage of both games in Sports.