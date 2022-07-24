5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. It's all Greek to me
Carolyn Page brought a little something better than a souvenir T-shirt for her mother when she returned from Greece: the idea of a Greek feast. Food writer Holly Ebel tells the story on Tuesday.
2. Fore! State’s best tee off in Rochester
The top amateur women golfers in Minnesota come to town this week for the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s State Amateur championship at Rochester Golf & Country Club. The 54-hole championship begins Wednesday and concludes Friday. We’ll have a preview of the meet on Monday and cover it from tee to green.
3. Looking out for the visually impaired
ADVERTISEMENT
Busy sidewalks in downtown Rochester are a whole lot tougher to navigate when you're visually impaired. Reporter Randy Petersen tells the story of how a YouTube video started an important discussion on sidewalks and surfaces.
4. State of excitement
Two southeastern Minnesota baseball teams have qualified for American Legion state tournaments this week. We’ll preview their trip to state and follow them as they chase a championship.
5. No one is tougher than Abby
Abby Fick lost an arm to cancer. But don't tell this Lake City girl that one less arm should slow her down. Reporter Matt Stolle tells her story Tuesday.