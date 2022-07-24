SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
July 24, 2022
Greek Dinner - Carolyn Page
Ingredients used by Carolyn Page while cooking a Greek dinner for her mom's birthday dinner. 
Contributed / Holly Ebel

1. It's all Greek to me

Carolyn Page brought a little something better than a souvenir T-shirt for her mother when she returned from Greece: the idea of a Greek feast. Food writer Holly Ebel tells the story on Tuesday.

Class AA State Girls Golf Leah Herzog
Red Wing’s Leah Herzog, the current No. 1-ranked girls player in Minnesota, was named 2019 Minnesota Miss Golf on Sunday. She’ll play at the Class AA state meet this week at The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

2. Fore! State’s best tee off in Rochester

The top amateur women golfers in Minnesota come to town this week for the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s State Amateur championship at Rochester Golf & Country Club. The 54-hole championship begins Wednesday and concludes Friday. We’ll have a preview of the meet on Monday and cover it from tee to green.

3. Looking out for the visually impaired

Busy sidewalks in downtown Rochester are a whole lot tougher to navigate when you're visually impaired. Reporter Randy Petersen tells the story of how a YouTube video started an important discussion on sidewalks and surfaces.

4. State of excitement

Two southeastern Minnesota baseball teams have qualified for American Legion state tournaments this week. We’ll preview their trip to state and follow them as they chase a championship.

Wabasha County Fair
Abby Fick, 15, moves her calf before showing her on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Wabasha County Fair in Wabasha.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. No one is tougher than Abby

Abby Fick lost an arm to cancer. But don't tell this Lake City girl that one less arm should slow her down. Reporter Matt Stolle tells her story Tuesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
