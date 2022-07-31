5 Things to Catch

1. What's the hangup?

Rochester Public Schools has been working on a new cell phone policy for students. Reporter Jordan Shearer will have the details on what students can and can't do with their phones during school hours later this week.

The Honey Blossom Pizza is a unique creation at Squash Blossom Farm near Oronoco. Contributed / Susan Waughtal

2. A slice of smoky goodness

Wood-fired pizza is a unique take on a traditional dish. Food writer Holly Ebel looks at several venues famous for making flavorful – and sometimes unconventional – pizzas while offering more than just dinner. Read her story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

A piece by Amarama Vercnocke inspired by David Bowie.

3. A queer look at art

A show featuring the work of queer artists will come to a Rochester venue on Thursday. On Tuesday, arts writer John Molseed talks with the show's organizer about the trouble LGBTQ artists have had getting their work shown and sold.

Matt Jensen with his chess board in Cafe Steam in Downtown Rochester on Friday, July 15, 2022. Jensen has been playing chess for 32 years. "It [chess] never changes, video games come and go, chess is always around," Jensen said. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

4. Check, mate

Reporter Erich Fisher sat down with Rochester chess master Matt Jensen to talk about Jensen's love of chess, earning his ranking and helping players where and when he can. Read it Monday in the Post Bulletin.

5. Scratching the surface

Cases involving child sex abuse material – commonly called child pornography – are an often misunderstood area of law enforcement. Public safety reporter Mark Wasson tackles the issue starting in Saturday's Post Bulletin.