5 Things to Catch

Clay Fulton, of Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, performs. Contributed / Danni Trester

1. Rockin' with the Forty

The second album from Rochester rockers Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty will drop Friday during a launch party at Thesis Beer Project. John Sievers has a story about the new album in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Rochester Honkers’ Jakob Guardado, left, and Kevin Dowdell head to the dugout after an inning during a game against the Bismark Larks on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Winding down

The Rochester Honkers' season will come to a close on Saturday at Eau Claire (Rochester's final home game is at 6:35 p.m. Friday against Eau Claire). This week, we'll take a look back at what went right and what didn't for the Honkers in 2022.

3. The grueling part two

ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoyed Oddchester columnist Steve Lange's tale about the first part of his 35-mile vacation hike last week, you'll love the tale-of-woe conclusion in this week's Oddchester column on Tuesday.

Victor Bittner, of Rochester, takes part in the primary on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester for the special election to fill the First Congressional District seat of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Hagedorn's term. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Don't forget to vote

Tuesday is a big day for those seeking elected office with the 2022 Minnesota primary races and several special elections – including the selection of a congressman for the next few months – on the ballot. Read all about it Tuesday night online and Wednesday online and in our e-paper.

5. Royals seeking state spot

The Rochester Royals can clinch a spot in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament with a first-round playoff series victory against Elko. We'll know what's next for the Royals by Tuesday night.