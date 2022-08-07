SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
August 07, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Clay Fulton and the Lost 40
Clay Fulton, of Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, performs.
Contributed / Danni Trester

1. Rockin' with the Forty

The second album from Rochester rockers Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty will drop Friday during a launch party at Thesis Beer Project. John Sievers has a story about the new album in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Honkers, Bismark Larks baseball
Rochester Honkers’ Jakob Guardado, left, and Kevin Dowdell head to the dugout after an inning during a game against the Bismark Larks on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Winding down

The Rochester Honkers' season will come to a close on Saturday at Eau Claire (Rochester's final home game is at 6:35 p.m. Friday against Eau Claire). This week, we'll take a look back at what went right and what didn't for the Honkers in 2022.

3. The grueling part two

ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoyed Oddchester columnist Steve Lange's tale about the first part of his 35-mile vacation hike last week, you'll love the tale-of-woe conclusion in this week's Oddchester column on Tuesday.

Special Election Primary Voting
Victor Bittner, of Rochester, takes part in the primary on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester for the special election to fill the First Congressional District seat of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Hagedorn's term.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Don't forget to vote

Tuesday is a big day for those seeking elected office with the 2022 Minnesota primary races and several special elections – including the selection of a congressman for the next few months – on the ballot. Read all about it Tuesday night online and Wednesday online and in our e-paper.

5. Royals seeking state spot

The Rochester Royals can clinch a spot in the Class B amateur baseball state tournament with a first-round playoff series victory against Elko. We'll know what's next for the Royals by Tuesday night.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Finally, quiet; but now I'll never know who is the murderer
Columnist Dan Conradt says a comfortable night gets interrupted by an insomniac and "Colombo."
August 06, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Is the two-party system failing America?
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Roscoe's takes second place in Twin Cities Ribfest
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: American Air Museum opens in England
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else