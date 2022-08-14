5 Things to Catch

Beau Wright, 6, and his sister Elle May, 10, of Oronoco, wait at their lemonade stand during Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Oronoco. Elle May was saving her money for cheese curds and snacks at school. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. There's gold in them there streets

Downtown Oronoco Gold Rush Days opens on Friday. Reporter Dené Dryden will tell the story of a Pine Islander who has been part of the event for decades.

2. A new season kicks off

The start of the high school sports season is less than 24 hours away. Practice opens for cross country runners, girls swimmers and divers, as well as soccer, volleyball and football players on Monday. Pat Ruff will have a story on the opening of the 2022-23 sports season.

3. 200 years between them

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of ladies celebrating their 100th birthdays at Fontaine Towers will get a visit from reporter John Molseed. He'll tell us how that celebration went, and a little about the centenarians in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Contributed / Ken Klotzbach

4. Bars or breweries?

Has Rochester become more of a brewery town than a bar town? What's the diference? How did this happen? Reporter Theodore Tollefson gives us a big drink of this topic next weekend.

Berrick Miller, 15, Noah Winkel, 17 and Erik Cmiel, 17, at Roca Climbing Gym in Rochester on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

5. It's the climb

Three teenagers from Rochester recently took their love of their favorite sport to new heights. Alex VandenHouten will have the story on Monday of the trio who participated in the USA Climbing Youth Nationals.