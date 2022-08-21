Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
August 21, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Pickles
Bread and butter pickles.
Contributed / Holly Ebel

1. In quite the pickle

Whether it's cucumbers, beans or even peaches, food writer Holly Ebel shares some tips – and discusses the delicious rewards – for pickling. Grab the vinegar and read about it Tuesday.

090721-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-TENNIS-5179.jpg
Mayo’s Claire Loftus returns a volley during a No. 1 singles girls tennis match against Century on Sept. 7. Loftus cruised to the Section 1AA Individual Tennis Tournament singles title on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott

2. What a racket

It may not be this fall, but very soon the youthful and deep Rochester Mayo girls tennis team believes it has what it takes to win a state championship. Pat Ruff has the story of the young and talented Spartans squad in Tuesday's PB.

3. Bud beers

ADVERTISEMENT

Craft beers come in many unique varieties, but with changes to the laws regarding marijuana, are THC-infused beers on the way? Reporter John Molseed will have the answer.

Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Century's Jack Homme competes in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Fall is in the air

Our previews of the fall high school sports season continue this week. Tuesday we'll look at southeastern Minnesota tennis and swimming & diving teams. Saturday we'll preview the boys and girls soccer seasons, as well as RCTC football.

5. A data privacy loophole

A loophole in the law could allow crisis pregnancy centers to share health care information. Reporter Molly Castle Work looks at the issue.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Stefan Vilcins
Community
Stefan Vilcins: Get pumped? Or is this too good to be true?
Growing up through the years, it was always nice to have a few pearls of wisdom that managed to guide me throughout the unpredictable ups and downs of life.
August 20, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Stefan Vilcins
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Ramen noodles and half a dollar bill got me through tough times
Columnist Dan Conradt says on a cold winter morning a ripped dollar bill let him know he would never face hardship alone.
August 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Pollution is a big concern
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: North Star Bar opens with win in state tournament
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else