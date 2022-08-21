5 Things to Catch

Bread and butter pickles. Contributed / Holly Ebel

1. In quite the pickle

Whether it's cucumbers, beans or even peaches, food writer Holly Ebel shares some tips – and discusses the delicious rewards – for pickling. Grab the vinegar and read about it Tuesday.

Mayo’s Claire Loftus returns a volley during a No. 1 singles girls tennis match against Century on Sept. 7. Loftus cruised to the Section 1AA Individual Tennis Tournament singles title on Tuesday at the Rochester Athletic Club. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott Traci Westcott

2. What a racket

It may not be this fall, but very soon the youthful and deep Rochester Mayo girls tennis team believes it has what it takes to win a state championship. Pat Ruff has the story of the young and talented Spartans squad in Tuesday's PB.

3. Bud beers

Craft beers come in many unique varieties, but with changes to the laws regarding marijuana, are THC-infused beers on the way? Reporter John Molseed will have the answer.

Century's Jack Homme competes in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay during the Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Recreation Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Fall is in the air

Our previews of the fall high school sports season continue this week. Tuesday we'll look at southeastern Minnesota tennis and swimming & diving teams. Saturday we'll preview the boys and girls soccer seasons, as well as RCTC football.

5. A data privacy loophole

A loophole in the law could allow crisis pregnancy centers to share health care information. Reporter Molly Castle Work looks at the issue.