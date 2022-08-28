Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
August 28, 2022 06:00 AM
Century High School
Progress is seen on the construction of an indoor pool on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Construction time, again

A spate of school construction is coming to completion in and around Rochester. Reporter Jordan Shearer will update us on all the projects, the numbers – money – behind the projects and what communities are getting for facility upgrades in their schools. Look for the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

2. Friday Night Lights return

The high school football season gets going at full speed this week. We’ll have season previews for Rochester’s four teams on Tuesday. Then, on Thursday at PostBulletin.com the full Pigskin Preview ‘22 will be posted. The print edition will appear in Saturday’s newspaper.

Wescott Orchards
Apples are processed at Wescott Orchards in this Post Bulletin file photo.
Post Bulletin file photo

3. Apple core in Elgin

Wescott Orchards is a key piece of the apple – and some other fruits – business in Southeast Minnesota. Food writer Holly Ebel sat down with folks from this Elgin business to get to the core of this sweet, sometimes tart, topic. Read it Tuesday.

4. Goals and spikes

Our fall sports previews continue late this week with a look at the top teams and athletes to watch in our volleyball and boys and girls soccer season previews.

Broken Paddle eagles 32.JPG
A bald eagle takes flight over the backwaters of the Mississippi River in Wisconsin near Wabasha, Minnesota, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

5. Wilderness on the river

Michael Anderson gave up running a B&B to operate a business that is barely above water – Wabasha-based Broken Paddle Guiding Co. – and he's never been happier. Reporter John Molseed took a kayak trip with Anderson's company, and has the amazing photos to prove it. Have a look Tuesday.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
