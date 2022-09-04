5 Things to Catch

The Rochester Royals' Bo McClintock on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. The Royal treatment

The final four of the Minnesota Class B amateur baseball state championship began Friday. The Rochester Royals played Friday night and, based on that outcome, could make it to the championship game either Sunday or Monday. Watch postbulletin.com/sports for updates, and read the results in either Tuesday's print or Wednesday's e-paper.

Karen Edmonds, second form right, co-founder and executive director, facilitates a circle during a meeting for Project Legacy on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Quite the Legacy

Not everyone comes from a family that can support them through college. That's where Project Legacy at RCTC has been filling in the support gaps for years, helping young people realize their dreams and break the cycle of generational poverty. Reporter Randy Petersen's story is a must-read on Tuesday.

3. Refugees of different needs

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester has long been a welcoming community when it comes to refugees. But the needs of individual refugee groups – say people escaping war in Afghanistan vs. those escaping war in Ukraine – are not the same. Reporter John Molseed gets a personal look at the issue in next Saturday's Post Bulletin.

4. Home, home, home

Mayo, Lourdes and John Marshall football teams will all host home openers this coming weekend. Our sportswriters and photographers will be there for the gameday atmosphere and the games themselves. Check the scores and the game action online at www.postbulletin.com .

A piece by Rochester artist Scott Cheek as part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

5. The art of climate change

Speaking of reporter John Molseed, in Tuesday's Post Bulletin you can read about a new art exhibit that opens at the Rochester Art Center on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Molseed previews “Rochester Looking at Climate Change,” a collection of works by 28 area artist.