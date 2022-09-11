5 Things to Catch

1. A dangerous condition

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill requiring every school have someone trained to respond to people suffering from seizures. Reporter Jordan Shearer is talking to folks about how important it is to have that resource available for those who suffer from epilepsy and other conditions. Look for the story in Wednesday's Post Bulletin.

Jenny Shaughnessy Ferris was a top swimmer for the University of Minnesota. Now the Rochester native is living in Boulder, Colo., working as a physical therapist, and along with her husband, is expecting their first child in May.

2. Call to the Gophers' Hall

Former Rochester John Marshall and University of Minnesota girls swimming star Jenny Shaughnessy will be inducted into the U of M athletics Hall of Fame this week. She’ll be joined in the 2022 class by Red Wing hockey great John Pohl. Read more in Tuesday’s Post Bulletin.

Mike Benjamin is one of the bowhunters who will be participating in Rochester's park deer hunt. Benjamin is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Oh, deer, oh, deer

Selected parks around the city of Rochester will host bow hunts for deer this fall. Reporter Randy Petersen talks to the city about the hunts, and has a separate Q&A with hunter Mike Benjamin who plans to participate. Read about it Tuesday.

Sir Pickles Todd Contributed

4. The dog days, downtown

Leash up your pup. A pair of canine-friendly events are scheduled for next weekend – one at Peace Plaza on Saturday and another at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Sunday. Reporter John Molseed barks out the details in Tuesday's Life pages.

5. Joining the champs

Rochester native Tyler Haskins flipped his college commitment from Michigan to the University of Denver. He’s on campus and will join the defending national champion Pioneers men’s hockey team this fall. Read his story Tuesday.