5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. A dangerous condition
Last year, the Minnesota Legislature passed a bill requiring every school have someone trained to respond to people suffering from seizures. Reporter Jordan Shearer is talking to folks about how important it is to have that resource available for those who suffer from epilepsy and other conditions. Look for the story in Wednesday's Post Bulletin.
2. Call to the Gophers' Hall
Former Rochester John Marshall and University of Minnesota girls swimming star Jenny Shaughnessy will be inducted into the U of M athletics Hall of Fame this week. She’ll be joined in the 2022 class by Red Wing hockey great John Pohl. Read more in Tuesday’s Post Bulletin.
3. Oh, deer, oh, deer
Selected parks around the city of Rochester will host bow hunts for deer this fall. Reporter Randy Petersen talks to the city about the hunts, and has a separate Q&A with hunter Mike Benjamin who plans to participate. Read about it Tuesday.
4. The dog days, downtown
Leash up your pup. A pair of canine-friendly events are scheduled for next weekend – one at Peace Plaza on Saturday and another at Little Thistle Brewing Co. on Sunday. Reporter John Molseed barks out the details in Tuesday's Life pages.
5. Joining the champs
Rochester native Tyler Haskins flipped his college commitment from Michigan to the University of Denver. He’s on campus and will join the defending national champion Pioneers men’s hockey team this fall. Read his story Tuesday.