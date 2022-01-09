SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 09, 2022 06:00 AM
Casey's Pizza
A Casey's pepperoni pizza on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Anyway you slice it

Sure, everyone aims to have a well-balanced, nutritious meal on the table at dinnertime. But let's face it, sometimes pizza — and from a convenience store — is the best we can muster. In Tuesday's Life, food writer Holly Ebel dishes up some facts on Casey's pizza, the area's best frozen pizza, some say.

2. Talking about art and filmmaking

Tyler J. Aug, a local artist and filmmaker, was the 2021 recipient of the mayor's artistic/cultural achievement award. We ask the questions and he answers in Tuesday's Asked&Answered column.

3. Eagles and Tigers, oh my!

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the girls basketball title contenders in a loaded-with-talent Hiawatha Valley League meet on Tuesday night when Lake City comes to Rochester Lourdes for a 7:15 tipoff. We'll have coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports Tuesday night.

4. College football crowns a champ

After a full season of play, it's come down to two of the teams most college football observers expected to the last standing: Alabama and Georgia will meet Monday in the CFP National Championship Game. We'll have coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

5. Out of hibernation

The Rochester Grizzlies have played just one game at their home rink, the Rochester Recreation Center, since Nov. 20. They've gone 6-2-2 in their 10 games since then, but they'll be happy to be back back home this coming weekend. The first-place Grizzlies play host to Oregon (Wis.) on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

