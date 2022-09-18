We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
September 18, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1. 'Tis the political season

The League of Women Voters along with partners the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will again host candidate forums for Minnesota House and Senate races. Forums will be held Monday through Thursday.

Chef's Knives
A chef's knife belonging to Jeff Windt, executive chef and owner of Catering by Design, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. The knives have it

When asked by food writer Holly Ebel for their top cooking tips, area chefs all agreed: Have a good knife or three, and know how to use them. Read all the kitchen tips in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

RCTC Kennedy Hady
RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Oh, baby!

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Mayo High School graduate Kennedy Hady's life is an admirable balancing act. Just 19, Hady has a 10-month-old daughter to care for while holding down a job, playing college volleyball and holding down a job. PB reporter Abby Sharpe has Hady's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

4. Scott free

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is scheduled to chat with voters at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kathy's Pub. Reporter John Molseed will be there to hear Jensen speak and talk to those who showed up to listen to the candidate. Read the story online Sunday and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Football
Byron's Adam Glynn (17) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Gridiron greats

Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The best teams and players in southeastern Minnesota are separating themselves from the pack. Read more about those teams and athletes in the weekly High School Football Focus, in Tuesday's Post Bulletin and online Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Without much confidence, Bobby made some sales
Columnist Dan Conradt says an "aw, shucks" approach to selling door-to-door had me handing out advice to a sales guru.
September 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Linda Jensen named Miss Rochester 1973
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 17, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Gus Chafoulias to be inducted into the Minnesota Hospitality Hall of Fame
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Harley Davidson Barbie may be hard to find
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else