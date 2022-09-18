5 Things to Catch

1. 'Tis the political season

The League of Women Voters along with partners the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will again host candidate forums for Minnesota House and Senate races. Forums will be held Monday through Thursday.

A chef's knife belonging to Jeff Windt, executive chef and owner of Catering by Design, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. The knives have it

When asked by food writer Holly Ebel for their top cooking tips, area chefs all agreed: Have a good knife or three, and know how to use them. Read all the kitchen tips in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

RCTC's Kennedy Hady (4) hits the ball during a volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Oh, baby!

Rochester Mayo High School graduate Kennedy Hady's life is an admirable balancing act. Just 19, Hady has a 10-month-old daughter to care for while holding down a job, playing college volleyball and holding down a job. PB reporter Abby Sharpe has Hady's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

4. Scott free

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is scheduled to chat with voters at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kathy's Pub. Reporter John Molseed will be there to hear Jensen speak and talk to those who showed up to listen to the candidate. Read the story online Sunday and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Byron's Adam Glynn (17) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Gridiron greats

Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The best teams and players in southeastern Minnesota are separating themselves from the pack. Read more about those teams and athletes in the weekly High School Football Focus, in Tuesday's Post Bulletin and online Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.