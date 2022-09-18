5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. 'Tis the political season
The League of Women Voters along with partners the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will again host candidate forums for Minnesota House and Senate races. Forums will be held Monday through Thursday.
2. The knives have it
When asked by food writer Holly Ebel for their top cooking tips, area chefs all agreed: Have a good knife or three, and know how to use them. Read all the kitchen tips in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
3. Oh, baby!
Rochester Mayo High School graduate Kennedy Hady's life is an admirable balancing act. Just 19, Hady has a 10-month-old daughter to care for while holding down a job, playing college volleyball and holding down a job. PB reporter Abby Sharpe has Hady's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Scott free
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is scheduled to chat with voters at 4 p.m. Sunday at Kathy's Pub. Reporter John Molseed will be there to hear Jensen speak and talk to those who showed up to listen to the candidate. Read the story online Sunday and in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
5. Gridiron greats
Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books. The best teams and players in southeastern Minnesota are separating themselves from the pack. Read more about those teams and athletes in the weekly High School Football Focus, in Tuesday's Post Bulletin and online Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.