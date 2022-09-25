We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sunday, September 25

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
September 25, 2022 06:30 AM
1. Counting on crime

In our hyper-connected world, it can seem like crime is running rampant. Reporter Mark Wasson takes an in-depth look at crime numbers in Rochester in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Eating Your Way Up Hwy 61
A pasty from Betty's Pies.
Contributed / Mark Claesgens

2. Hungry on the North Shore

Fall is a great time to take Highway 61 up the North Shore. Food writer Holly Ebel did so recently, and knows the best places to stop for a bite while leaf peeping. Read it Tuesday.

RCTC Women's Soccer - Mia Pierre
Mia Pierre, a St. Charles graduate and RCTC women's soccer player, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Kickin' it at RCTC

St. Charles native Mia Pierre is having a dream season for the nationally ranked RCTC women’s soccer team. She has six goals so far for the 7-2 Yellowjackets.

4. Financial patients

Mayo Clinic cut its "charity care" program – a legal requirement of all nonprofit hospitals – nearly in half last year. Experts say most nonprofit hospitals don’t contribute enough to charity care in exchange for the tax benefits hospitals receive. Reporters Molly Castle Work and Jeff Kiger investigate what hospitals are doing and the barriers patients face trying to get help with medical bills in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

091021-GOODHUE-LEWISTON-ALTURA-FOOTBALL-5592.jpg
Goodhue quarterback Will Opsahl (2) throws a pass during a game against Lewiston-Altura earlier this season. No. 2 seed Goodhue will face No. 1 Chatfield in the Section 1AA title game on Friday at Kasson-Mantorville. Opsahl has passed for 1,322 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist

5. Hitting the halfway point

We’re already four weeks into the high school football season. That’s the halfway mark of the regular season. Which teams and players have stood out the most so far? Find out in Tuesday’s High School Football Focus.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
