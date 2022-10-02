We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
October 02, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1. Scarcity of care

Looking for child care for your little ones? Good luck. Reporter Dené Dryden examines the need for more child care slots in Southeast Minnesota and how some towns are trying to meet the need. Read Saturday's Post Bulletin for the story.

St. Charles vs. Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Parker Delaney (14) carries the ball during a football game against St. Charles on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Charles.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. A top-5 showdown

Chatfield is once again the team to beat in Class AA high school football. The defending state-champion Gophers are undefeated and the No. 1-ranked team in the state. No. 3 Caledonia is trying to regain that title. Two of the best programs in the state over the past decade-plus will go head-to-head Friday at Chatfield. We’ll have coverage leading up to the game and we’ll be in Chatfield Friday night for the showdown.

3. A tune for the ages

ADVERTISEMENT

Composer Matthias Maute plans to debut a piece roughly 300 years in the making on Friday, Oct. 7 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Maute has resurrected a long-lost piece by Antonio Vivaldi. In Tuesday's Post Bulletin, reporter John Molseed talks with Maute about how he took pieces by a master then completed the work.

112421.WILL.ZMOLEK.jillian.gandsey.jpg
Rochester native and current Bemidji State junior defenseman Will Zmolek (4) shoots during the first period of a game against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.
Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

4. Zmolek back in Iowa

Rochester native Riese Zmolek will start his second season of professional hockey this week. Once again, he’ll play somewhere in Iowa. He’s headed to preseason camp with the Iowa Wild, the top minor-league affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. If doesn’t make Iowa’s roster, Zmolek will return to the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders. We’ll have a Q&A with him at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Friday, and in Saturday’s PB print edition.

Cookbooks
Favorite Recipes of California Winemakers is seen Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Wine in the kitchen

A Rochester couple's old cookbook is a source of inspiration to food writer Holly Ebel. The 1965 book, "Favorite Recipes of California Winemakers," may hearken back to a different time, but the recipes are still tasty today. Read about this treasured tome Tuesday in the Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
How do you measure an expert? By the yardstick, of course
Columnist Dan Conradt says when called to give testimony on how he assessed the depth of the snow, he'd like to think he measured up.
October 01, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Dr. Balfour retires as director of Mayo Foundation
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Community
Birth Notice
A birth notice for September.
October 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Riot after a high school football game in La Crosse
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
September 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else