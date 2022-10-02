5 Things to Catch

1. Scarcity of care

Looking for child care for your little ones? Good luck. Reporter Dené Dryden examines the need for more child care slots in Southeast Minnesota and how some towns are trying to meet the need. Read Saturday's Post Bulletin for the story.

Chatfield's Parker Delaney (14) carries the ball during a football game against St. Charles on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Charles. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. A top-5 showdown

Chatfield is once again the team to beat in Class AA high school football. The defending state-champion Gophers are undefeated and the No. 1-ranked team in the state. No. 3 Caledonia is trying to regain that title. Two of the best programs in the state over the past decade-plus will go head-to-head Friday at Chatfield. We’ll have coverage leading up to the game and we’ll be in Chatfield Friday night for the showdown.

3. A tune for the ages

ADVERTISEMENT

Composer Matthias Maute plans to debut a piece roughly 300 years in the making on Friday, Oct. 7 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Maute has resurrected a long-lost piece by Antonio Vivaldi. In Tuesday's Post Bulletin, reporter John Molseed talks with Maute about how he took pieces by a master then completed the work.

Rochester native and current Bemidji State junior defenseman Will Zmolek (4) shoots during the first period of a game against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

4. Zmolek back in Iowa

Rochester native Riese Zmolek will start his second season of professional hockey this week. Once again, he’ll play somewhere in Iowa. He’s headed to preseason camp with the Iowa Wild, the top minor-league affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. If doesn’t make Iowa’s roster, Zmolek will return to the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders. We’ll have a Q&A with him at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Friday, and in Saturday’s PB print edition.

Favorite Recipes of California Winemakers is seen Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Wine in the kitchen

A Rochester couple's old cookbook is a source of inspiration to food writer Holly Ebel. The 1965 book, "Favorite Recipes of California Winemakers," may hearken back to a different time, but the recipes are still tasty today. Read about this treasured tome Tuesday in the Post Bulletin.