News reporting
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
October 09, 2022 05:30 AM
1. Dine-in or carry-out?

COVID had changed many things in our lives, including our eating habits. Especially our restaurant dining habits. Reporter Theodore Tollefson takes a look at whether Rochester folks prefer dine-in or carry-out these days, and he'll talk to some restaurant owners about the changes they've seen. Read it in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

102121-LOURDES-FAIRMONT-GIRLS-SOCCER-3219.jpg
Lourdes’ Amelia Gossman (2) takes a shot on goal during a Section 2A girls soccer championship match against Fairmont on Oct. 21 at Wescott Field in Austin. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott

2. Gossman right on target for Lourdes

Lourdes soccer player Amelia Gossman is driven to score and the senior has her team eyeing another trip to the state tournament. Read about her Tuesday in Pat Ruff’s profile.

3. Job interviews for politicians

League of Women Voters candidate forums resume Monday through Wednesday this week, with candidates for Rochester City Council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners squaring off in three races for each body. Reporter Randy Petersen will bring cover the events should you not be able to attend at the Rochester Public Library.

Shanna Lunasin
Shanna Lunasin with a childhood cancer patient.
Contributed

4. Care beyond the cancer for kids

Shanna Lunasin started mentoring children with cancer as an 8-year-old child, now at age 32 she is a founder of a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks of support among families dealing with the cancer diagnosis of a child. Reporter Matt Stolle tells her story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6485.jpg
Mayo's Claire Loftus returns a shot during a No. 1 singles match against Lourdes on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center. Loftus won her match in straight sets as the Spartans defeated Lourdes 5-2. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

5. Mayo girls seek to do it again

The Mayo girls tennis team is favored to win Tuesday’s section title. The Spartans have made a habit of advancing to the state tournament and the odds are heavily in their favor again. Check out Pat Ruff’s tournament coverage.

By Staff reports
