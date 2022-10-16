5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Rochester's top job
More candidate forums at the Rochester Public Library are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Reporter Randy Petersen will be there with coverage of these events, including a forum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday between Mayor Kim Norton and her challenger, Britt Noser. Read it online Tuesday night.
2. Opioid notifications
When someone with a suspected gunshot arrives gets medical care, doctors and emergency personnel are required to notify law enforcement. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson would like the same requirement for people who are treated for opioid overdoses. Reporter Mark Wasson will have the story in Tuesday's print edition.
3. Kickin' to state
Last fall, six southeastern Minnesota soccer teams qualified for state tournaments. Will that number be matched — or exceeded — this fall? We’ll find out this week, when section champs are crowned across the region and the state.
4. Bustin' those ghosts
Do you believe in ghosts? Whether you answer yes or no, you'll want to read reporter Molly Castle Work's interview with Hawk Horvath, owner of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, a ghost hunting business. See Tuesday's Post Bulletin for the spectral story.
5. On to the playoffs
The end of the high school football regular season is upon us. When Wednesday’s games wrap up, it’ll be time to set the postseason schedule. We’ll have full coverage of Wednesday’s final regular season games, followed by a look at the section playoff seedings and schedules.