5 Things to Catch

Kim Norton and Britt Noser.

1. Rochester's top job

More candidate forums at the Rochester Public Library are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Reporter Randy Petersen will be there with coverage of these events, including a forum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday between Mayor Kim Norton and her challenger, Britt Noser. Read it online Tuesday night.

2. Opioid notifications

When someone with a suspected gunshot arrives gets medical care, doctors and emergency personnel are required to notify law enforcement. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson would like the same requirement for people who are treated for opioid overdoses. Reporter Mark Wasson will have the story in Tuesday's print edition.

Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma (12) heads the ball during a boys soccer game against Century on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Kickin' to state

ADVERTISEMENT

Last fall, six southeastern Minnesota soccer teams qualified for state tournaments. Will that number be matched — or exceeded — this fall? We’ll find out this week, when section champs are crowned across the region and the state.

Hawk Horvath, Lead Investigator of After Hours Paranormal Investigations observes alongside Eva Kathmann as she uses an infrared camera to record an EMF (electromagnetic field) meter while ghost hunting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Bustin' those ghosts

Do you believe in ghosts? Whether you answer yes or no, you'll want to read reporter Molly Castle Work's interview with Hawk Horvath, owner of After Hours Paranormal Investigations, a ghost hunting business. See Tuesday's Post Bulletin for the spectral story.

5. On to the playoffs

The end of the high school football regular season is upon us. When Wednesday’s games wrap up, it’ll be time to set the postseason schedule. We’ll have full coverage of Wednesday’s final regular season games, followed by a look at the section playoff seedings and schedules.