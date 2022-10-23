SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
October 23, 2022 06:00 AM
1. Double, double toil and trouble

The cauldron, or your saucepan, may bubble, but that's the price your pay for making taffy. This being the season for witches — and not just the Shakespearean kind — food writer Holly Ebel talks about the dos and don'ts of making this sweet, chewy treat. Read her magical tips in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Equity Specialist Rodney Sharp
Rodney Sharp, an equity specialist with Rochester Public Schools, looks out over the cafeteria during lunch Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. All things being equitable ...

"Equity" has become a loaded word, especially when it comes to our schools. Reporter Jordan Shearer digs into the work being done to bring equity to Rochester Public Schools students with an in-depth look at the subject this coming Saturday in the Post Bulletin.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Ellie Baudhuin and Grace Buntrock run towards their teammates with the Section 2A Championship plaque after a girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Seven in Heaven

When the state soccer tournaments begin this week, seven teams from southeastern Minnesota will be part of them, including three from Rochester (Mayo boys, Lourdes boys and girls). We’ll preview all seven of those teams’ quarterfinal games on Tuesday and have full coverage of their chase for a state title.

Creepy Doll 1.JPG
One of the dolls in the Creepy Dolls exhibit at the History Center of Olmsted County on Oct. 19, 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

4. That's just creepy

Do you know the gut feeling of what makes a doll creepy? The History Center of Olmsted County's "Creepy Doll" contest committee members do. Reporter Rebecca Mitchell talks to one of the contest's curators, Caleb Baumgartner, in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. Tuesday night lights

The high school football regular season is over. That means it’s win-or-be-done time for teams across the state. The section playoffs begin Tuesday in southeastern Minnesota. We’ll have previews of every Section 1 quarterfinal game — and of teams with first-round byes — Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Tuesday’s print edition.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
