5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
October 30, 2022 06:00 AM
April Sutor Apple Cider
April Sutor pours finished apple cider into a bottle.
Contributed / Holly Ebel

1. Cider, cider in my cup

April Sutor puts a lot of hard work into a delicious drink. The Rochester woman, and director at Family Service Rochester, makes her own apple cider, each batch unique. Food writer Holly Ebel sampled some of this nectar and tells the tasty tale in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

MSHSL Section 1A Championships
Area girls compete during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Born to run

Section 1 cross country champions were crowned three days ago. They’ll have a little more than a week to prepare for their biggest meet of the year. The state championships are set to be held Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

3. Road to Prep Bowl continues

It’s the dream of every high school football player and team in Minnesota to end their season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Six Section 1 teams will get a step closer this week as section champions will be crowned on Friday (classes 9-Man, A, AA, AAA and AAAA) and Saturday (AAAAA).

Alayna Sobieniak
Alayna Sobieniak with her 8-week-old son, Finn, at their home in Lanesboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Sobieniak said she chose a home birth for Finn's delivery because she wanted a low intervention, natural birth.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Call the midwife?

Want to have a baby in Fillmore County? Good luck. The county is considered a maternity care desert because of the lack of any health care facilities that offer obstetrics care. Reporter Dené Dryden will look at the options for expectant mothers in Fillmore County in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. A drag on THC

Minnesota's laws regarding THC — both hemp and cannabis varieties — may see some changes after the election. Reporter John Molseed talks with lawmakers, advocates and businesses about where pot-derived products can be sold, and where they should be sold. Read it Saturday in the Post Bulletin.

