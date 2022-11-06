5 Things to Catch

Century's Jacob Shamblin tees off during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Fore your approval

What to do with Rochester's four public golf courses has been a topic of much conversation among the Park Board, City Council and the community as a whole. Reporter Randy Petersen takes a swing at the issue in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

2. Election Day, at night

Who will serve as governor of Minnesota for the next four years? What will be the direction of the Rochester Public School Board? These results and more will begin rolling in Tuesday night — Election Night — www.postbulletin.com then Wednesday both online and in the Post Bulletin.

3. Trek to the X

Section 1 volleyball championships were decided on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. Tuesday, we’ll preview the local teams that are headed to the state tournaments at the Xcel Energy Center at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

Split pea soup. Contributed / Holly Ebel

4. Soup's on!

As the temperatures get colder, it's that time of year: Soup time. Food writer Holly Ebel gives some great advice on soups, plus she shares three fantastic recipes. Stay warm, eat soup, and read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. Time to ... drop the puck!

Ready or not, winter sports season is upon us. Girls hockey teams across the state can begin playing games Thursday, after nearly two weeks of practice. We’ll preview the southeastern Minnesota teams — including Century/JM and Mayo — in Saturday’s PB.