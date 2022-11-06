SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, November 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
November 06, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
All City Boys Golf
Century's Jacob Shamblin tees off during an All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Fore your approval

What to do with Rochester's four public golf courses has been a topic of much conversation among the Park Board, City Council and the community as a whole. Reporter Randy Petersen takes a swing at the issue in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

2. Election Day, at night

Who will serve as governor of Minnesota for the next four years? What will be the direction of the Rochester Public School Board? These results and more will begin rolling in Tuesday night — Election Night — www.postbulletin.com then Wednesday both online and in the Post Bulletin.

3. Trek to the X

ADVERTISEMENT

Section 1 volleyball championships were decided on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. Tuesday, we’ll preview the local teams that are headed to the state tournaments at the Xcel Energy Center at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

Split Pea Soup
Split pea soup.
Contributed / Holly Ebel

4. Soup's on!

As the temperatures get colder, it's that time of year: Soup time. Food writer Holly Ebel gives some great advice on soups, plus she shares three fantastic recipes. Stay warm, eat soup, and read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. Time to ... drop the puck!

Ready or not, winter sports season is upon us. Girls hockey teams across the state can begin playing games Thursday, after nearly two weeks of practice. We’ll preview the southeastern Minnesota teams — including Century/JM and Mayo — in Saturday’s PB.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
A damp foreboding came from the basement as the cat meowed
Columnist Dan Conradt says a rainy night turned bright thanks to my hero, the cat.
November 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Flower show held at Mayowood
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Plaque dedicated in memory of Deputy Jack Werner
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Dr. Francis Tyce of RSH elected president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else