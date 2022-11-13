SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
November 13, 2022 07:00 AM
1. Politics and religion

Want to ruin a dinner party? Bring up politics or religion. However, sometimes the two things do go hand-in-hand. Reporter Matt Stolle talked to area religious leaders and got their input on mixing political messages with the message from their pulpit. Read it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Yammy Bear portrait.jpg
Yammy Bear
Contributed

2. Who cheers up Yammy?

For years, local character Yammy Bear has been there to pick up folks when they face anything from a bad day to a tragedy. But as the man inside the suit, Charles Johnson, faces a battle for his own health, the family is asking for a little support. Reporter John Molseed has the story on Tuesday's Life page.

3. Best on the pitch

Four boys soccer teams from southeastern Minnesota reached the state tournaments this fall. Find out how well they’re represented on the 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Team, and who will be named Player of the Year? Find out Tuesday.

IMG_9488.JPG
A field located northwest of CR 15 and CR 6 in Canisteo Township in Dodge County on Nov. 11, 2022. In a few years, part of the 1,800-acre Byron Solar Project will be located here.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

4. Final say on solar

A massive solar farm proposed for a location between Byron and Kasson gets a final round of public comment before what developers hope will be permitting of the project next spring. Reporter Dené Dryden talks to landowners and developers about the 200-megawatt Byron Solar in Tuesday's edition.

Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Chatfield’s Jackson Schild (12) runs the ball during the Class AA Quarterfinal football game against Blue Earth on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Breaking the Bank

Section 1 will again be well represented in the high school football state semifinals. Those games will be played Thursday through Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. We’ll have full coverage of local teams attempting to qualify for the Prep Bowl.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
