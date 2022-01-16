SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 16, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

1. Chip, chip, hooray

Plain, flavored, rippled, wavy, curved or curled, potato chips have gained a spot in our diets as more than just a snack. Food writer Holly Ebel tells us Tuesday how to use as everything from the crust for chicken to a crunch in eggs.

Utica 04.JPG
Ethan Mundt, who competed in his drag persona, "Utica Queen," in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” attending the opening of an exhibit of his drag garments at the Rochester Art Center Saturday. Mundt, a native of Utica, Minnesota, performed and greeted many of the approximately 500 attendees in the gallery displaying his garments and designs. Utica was also joined by fellow "Drag Race" contestant, Joey Jay. Sidonia Dudval, Allota Shots, and Jayda Clyne of the Rochester Girls Inc. drag club also performed at the opening. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. A culture change

A successful art exhibit and a series of brunches are signs that there's a growing acceptance of the "queer culture" in Rochester. John Molseed takes a closer look on Tuesday.

3. Help? What help?

ADVERTISEMENT

Area landlords are complaining about the RentHelpMN program, a state program intended to help them weather COVID-19. We bring home that story on Tuesday's news pages.

Corey Koskie Mug.jpg
Corey Koskie<br/>

4. Talkin' baseball

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie will likely talk about more than baseball on Monday when he will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual Rochester Sports Award Banquet. We'll have complete coverage of the awards at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

5. On the 'Bama beat

Alabama is a long way from Minnesota, but Lakeville native and former Post Bulletin intern Nick Kelly has settled in Tuscaloosa, where he recently wrapped up his first season as the University of Alabama football beat writer. We talked to Kelly, whose grandparents live in the Rochester area, about life in Alabama and what he thinks of working with legendary coach Nick Saban. Read that story at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Money feeds the body, but kindness feeds the soul
Columnist Dan Conradt says request for cash is rejected, but invitation to supper leads to deeper meaning.
January 15, 2022 06:24 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Governor makes pitch for NHL expansion team
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Dr. Charles H. Mayo entertains Men’s Club of Calvary
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Chester Woods Park
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 13, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist