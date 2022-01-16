5 Things to Catch

1. Chip, chip, hooray

Plain, flavored, rippled, wavy, curved or curled, potato chips have gained a spot in our diets as more than just a snack. Food writer Holly Ebel tells us Tuesday how to use as everything from the crust for chicken to a crunch in eggs.

Ethan Mundt, who competed in his drag persona, "Utica Queen," in “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” attending the opening of an exhibit of his drag garments at the Rochester Art Center Saturday. Mundt, a native of Utica, Minnesota, performed and greeted many of the approximately 500 attendees in the gallery displaying his garments and designs. Utica was also joined by fellow "Drag Race" contestant, Joey Jay. Sidonia Dudval, Allota Shots, and Jayda Clyne of the Rochester Girls Inc. drag club also performed at the opening. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. A culture change

A successful art exhibit and a series of brunches are signs that there's a growing acceptance of the "queer culture" in Rochester. John Molseed takes a closer look on Tuesday.

3. Help? What help?

ADVERTISEMENT

Area landlords are complaining about the RentHelpMN program, a state program intended to help them weather COVID-19. We bring home that story on Tuesday's news pages.

Corey Koskie<br/>

4. Talkin' baseball

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Corey Koskie will likely talk about more than baseball on Monday when he will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual Rochester Sports Award Banquet. We'll have complete coverage of the awards at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

5. On the 'Bama beat

Alabama is a long way from Minnesota, but Lakeville native and former Post Bulletin intern Nick Kelly has settled in Tuscaloosa, where he recently wrapped up his first season as the University of Alabama football beat writer. We talked to Kelly, whose grandparents live in the Rochester area, about life in Alabama and what he thinks of working with legendary coach Nick Saban. Read that story at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday and in Tuesday's print edition.