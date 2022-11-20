5 Things to Catch

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
By Staff reports
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
1. Best on the court, Part I

Southeastern Minnesota had three teams qualify for state volleyball tournaments, all of which placed third or better, including a state championship for Cannon Falls. We name our best of the 2022 season in our annual All-Area Volleyball Teams, Monday at PostBulletin.com and in the Tuesday print edition.

IMG_4123 (2).JPG
Kate Laack, an English and theater teacher at Pine Island High School, holds her debut novel, <i>In the Shade of Olive Trees</i>, in her classroom on Nov. 15, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

2. 70,000 words

Pine Island High School teacher Kate Laack decided since she couldn't travel during the pandemic, she'd write about her travels ... by penning her first novel. Reporter Dené Dryden has the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

IMG_6781.jpg
A cranberry margarita.
Contributed / Mark Claesgens

3. That's one versatile berry

Some of us look forward to Thanksgiving as the time of year when we get our cranberry fix — either cranberries in a chutney or the can of cranberry gelatin — but food writer Holly Ebel has another option: cranberry beverages. Read about these classic cocktails using cranberry juice in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Dover-Eyota girls basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Abigail O’Reilly takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Best on the court, Part II

The winter sports season is upon us, and we’ll take a look at the girls basketball teams and players to watch — including a sensational forward from Plainview-Elgin-Millville — later this week at PostBulletin.com and in the Saturday print edition.

5. Restarting the debate

After years without a team, Pine Island High School resurrected its debate program under teacher Michael Jeffrey. Reporter Jordan Shearer talks with Jeffrey and some of his debaters about their experience.

