SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, November 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
November 27, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1. Charging ahead

Electric vehicles are getting more common on our roads. In Olmsted County, the number of such vehicles is up 500% since 2018, and more rural parts of our area are seeing increases, too. But does the area have a network of charging stations that can support continued growth? Dené Dryden's report brings things current on the topic.

Chatfield Level Two Electric Vehicle Charger
A new public level two electric vehicle charger in the back parking lot at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Chatfield. According to People's Energy Cooperative, a level two charger can add nearly 60 miles of range to an electric vehicle in an hour of charging.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Artist made his mark

Luke Austin, 36, died by suicide earlier this month. The longtime Rochester visual artist and tattoo artist is remembered by colleagues and friends for his enthusiasm and vitality. John Molseed reports on efforts that are underway to memorialize Austin's work and his enduring influence on the local arts community.

Luke at Thesis March 23 2022.jpg
Luke Austin tattoos a customer at Thesis Beer Project March 23, 2022. Austin was an artist in residence at Thesis.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

3. Reorganizing the cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is reducing the size of his top management team, or cabinet, from nine members to six. That's a money-saving move that will also have an effect on district operations. Jordan Shearer will look into the implications of the changes on the organizational chart.

Rochester School Board stock photo 1
Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel looks on during a School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. Title time

Chatfield is set to play for its second consecutive state football championship. Spring Grove will play for its third title in six years. We’ll preview the Gophers’ and Lions’ quests for championships on Thursday and have full coverage of this weekend’s Prep Bowl on Friday and Saturday.

Chatfield Football
Chatfield's Kailan Schott (4) is wrapped up on a run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

5. 'I'm crying on the inside'

The Mayo High School football team’s special season came to a close with a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Mankato West in the state quarterfinals. But why did the Spartans’ players leave head coach Donny Holcomb “crying on the inside” in the days immediately following that loss? Find out Monday, as PB sports reporter Pat Ruff sat down with Holcomb for a heartfelt Q&A.

110621-MAYO-OWATONNA-FOOTBALL-06911.jpg
Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb talks to his team after their 38-33 win over Owatonna in the Section 1AAAAA football championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Bureau of Domestic Happiness created and opened
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
063021-THE-LANDING-0627_binary_7095671.jpg
Rochester Magazine
Want to help? Oh, you have options
Rochester is home to 425 nonprofits and all of them could use your help.
November 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Renee Berg
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
'Black Friday' was an illuminating experience
Getting that big-screen TV? It was secondary to enjoying some time with 'Friends in Low Places.'
November 25, 2022 03:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: New AMC Levi Gremlin selling for $2,156
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else