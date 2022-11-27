5 Things to Catch

1. Charging ahead

Electric vehicles are getting more common on our roads. In Olmsted County, the number of such vehicles is up 500% since 2018, and more rural parts of our area are seeing increases, too. But does the area have a network of charging stations that can support continued growth? Dené Dryden's report brings things current on the topic.

A new public level two electric vehicle charger in the back parking lot at the Chatfield Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Chatfield. According to People's Energy Cooperative, a level two charger can add nearly 60 miles of range to an electric vehicle in an hour of charging. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Artist made his mark

Luke Austin, 36, died by suicide earlier this month. The longtime Rochester visual artist and tattoo artist is remembered by colleagues and friends for his enthusiasm and vitality. John Molseed reports on efforts that are underway to memorialize Austin's work and his enduring influence on the local arts community.

Luke Austin tattoos a customer at Thesis Beer Project March 23, 2022. Austin was an artist in residence at Thesis. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

3. Reorganizing the cabinet

Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is reducing the size of his top management team, or cabinet, from nine members to six. That's a money-saving move that will also have an effect on district operations. Jordan Shearer will look into the implications of the changes on the organizational chart.

Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel looks on during a School Board meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the school district's Edison Administration Building in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. Title time

Chatfield is set to play for its second consecutive state football championship. Spring Grove will play for its third title in six years. We’ll preview the Gophers’ and Lions’ quests for championships on Thursday and have full coverage of this weekend’s Prep Bowl on Friday and Saturday.

Chatfield's Kailan Schott (4) is wrapped up on a run during a Class AA state semifinal football game against Eden Valley-Watkins on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

5. 'I'm crying on the inside'

The Mayo High School football team’s special season came to a close with a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Mankato West in the state quarterfinals. But why did the Spartans’ players leave head coach Donny Holcomb “crying on the inside” in the days immediately following that loss? Find out Monday, as PB sports reporter Pat Ruff sat down with Holcomb for a heartfelt Q&A.