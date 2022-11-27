5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Charging ahead
Electric vehicles are getting more common on our roads. In Olmsted County, the number of such vehicles is up 500% since 2018, and more rural parts of our area are seeing increases, too. But does the area have a network of charging stations that can support continued growth? Dené Dryden's report brings things current on the topic.
2. Artist made his mark
Luke Austin, 36, died by suicide earlier this month. The longtime Rochester visual artist and tattoo artist is remembered by colleagues and friends for his enthusiasm and vitality. John Molseed reports on efforts that are underway to memorialize Austin's work and his enduring influence on the local arts community.
3. Reorganizing the cabinet
ADVERTISEMENT
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is reducing the size of his top management team, or cabinet, from nine members to six. That's a money-saving move that will also have an effect on district operations. Jordan Shearer will look into the implications of the changes on the organizational chart.
4. Title time
Chatfield is set to play for its second consecutive state football championship. Spring Grove will play for its third title in six years. We’ll preview the Gophers’ and Lions’ quests for championships on Thursday and have full coverage of this weekend’s Prep Bowl on Friday and Saturday.
5. 'I'm crying on the inside'
The Mayo High School football team’s special season came to a close with a heartbreaking last-minute loss to Mankato West in the state quarterfinals. But why did the Spartans’ players leave head coach Donny Holcomb “crying on the inside” in the days immediately following that loss? Find out Monday, as PB sports reporter Pat Ruff sat down with Holcomb for a heartfelt Q&A.