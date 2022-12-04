5 Things to Catch

Denise Pagel's maple surpise cookies on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. ... And the winner is ...

Don't knock it until you try it. That's the judges' message about this year's winner of the annual Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest. Denise Pagel's winning cookie is unique and definitely influenced by Southeast Minnesota. Food writer Holly Ebel recounts the top three (or four) winners in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier prepares to wrestle Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Going from 2 to 1?

Cole Glazier thinks daily about his state championship wrestling match last March. The Kasson-Mantorville star fell in overtime, finishing as the state runner-up. That loss has fueled him every day since, as he pushes to get back to the state tournament and title match. PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten will share Glazier's story on Tuesday.

3. 'Tis the season for work

From the folks stocking shelves to Saint Nick himself, seasonal workers are as much a part of the holidays as eggnog and mistletoe. Business reporter Theodore Tollefson will look at the workers and businesses who need a helping hand during the holidays in the Post Bulletin on Saturday.

Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) takes a shot during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Hitting the hardwood

There are no easy nights when it comes to boys basketball in southeastern Minnesota, regardless of what conference or class a team plays in. We'll preview the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, with a look at Rochester's teams, as well as the top players to watch in southeastern Minnesota this winter.

5. The last call

In his weekly Oddchester column for the Post Bulletin, Rochester Magazine Editor Steve Lange takes a serious look back at a rescue attempt on a not-so-frozen Silver Lake on Christmas Eve 1953 that cost the lives of a 9-year-old boy and two Rochester firefighters — Ambrose Riley and Stan O’Brien — who perished in their efforts to save a boy they'd never met. Read it Tuesday.