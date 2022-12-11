SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
December 11, 2022 07:00 AM
Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville football
Stewartville's Owen Sikkink (3) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kasson. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. The best of the gridiron

The Post Bulletin’s annual All-Area Football Team and Player of the Year have been selected. Find out who made the team and who is the best of the best on Friday at PostBulletin.com, and in Saturday’s print edition.

Latte Art
Latte art by Mina Welter, a barista at Cafe Steam, in a small mocha Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Better latte than never

Back from a COVID hiatus, Café Steam will host a latte art throwdown on Dec. 23 at its store in downtown Rochester. Reporter John Molseed is steamed up about this event and details the where, when and what to expect ... along with delicious beverages ... in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Michael Benjamin
Michael Benjamin on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

3. Being silenced

After speaking out in the case of sex abuse involving a youth leader from a Kasson LDS church leader, Michael Benjamin says there's been an "attempt to silence me from being vocal" about the issue. Reporter Mark Wasson talks with Benjamin in Tuesday's Post Bulletin

4. Holiday tourney time

It feels like the winter sports season has just gotten underway and it’s already time for holiday tournaments. The annual Minnesota Christmas wrestling tournament is set for this Friday and Saturday at a new location: The Mayo Civic Center.

5. Changes for charity care

With the 2023 legislative session approaching, Minnesota legislators are drafting a bill to ensure hospital financial assistance is more accessible. A prior draft failed in 2022, but they are hoping to revamp it with new provisions. Reporter Molly Castle Work, who has investigated the topic, talks to lawmakers about their plans.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
