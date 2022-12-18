5 Things to Catch

Longfellow third grader Abdullahi Hassan is served lunch on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Extra space

Longfellow Elementary School, Rochester's 45-15 schedule school, has long been a popular option in the district. So, when a new, bigger Longfellow was built to replace the old building, expectations were that the students would fill the space. But that hasn't exactly happened. Reporter Jordan Shearer focuses on the school in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

LeRoy-Ostrander quarterback Chase Johnson put up video game-like numbers last fall, accumulating nearly 1,900 total yards in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Johnson is off to an incredibly fast start again this season. Post Bulletin file photo / Andrew Link

2. Chasing down Chase

LeRoy-Ostrander graduate Chase Johnson set a Prep Bowl record for total yardage in a game by one player last fall when he guided the Cardinals to a state football championship. PB reporter Pat Ruff tracked down Johnson to reminisce about a record-setting season and what that state championship means to the communities of LeRoy and Ostrander.

3. A new student body

Speaking of education reporter Jordan Shearer, he spent some time with Rochester Public Schools' newly formed Student School Board, a group that looks into how to help improve our schools from a student perspective. Check out the story Tuesday.

Potica, a nut roll and a traditional festive pastry from Slovenia, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Big-time baking

Ivy Hargreaves keeps alive one Christmas tradition: baking potica. What's potica, you ask? Food writer Holly Ebel spent some time with Hargreaves watching her make this Slovenian specialty, and Hargreaves shares her family recipe. Read about it Tuesday in the Post Bulletin.

5. Focus on hoops

The basketball season is less than a month old, but southeastern Minnesota athletes and teams have already turned in some impressive performances. Read more about the area's top stars on Tuesday, in this week's High School Girls Basketball Focus.