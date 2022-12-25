5 Things to Catch

The Mayo High School Planetarium on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Stars and students

Ben Joslin has his dream job. The new director of the Mayo High School planetarium can take you on a trip around the universe. Reporter Jordan Shearer talks to Joslin and learns a little about this gem of an amenity at Mayo High School in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot defended by Lake City's Hailey Reckmann (15) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. It's tourney time ...

... holiday tournament time, that is. Twelve boys hockey teams, from three different states, will come to Rochester Wednesday through Friday for the annual Kiwanis Festival at Graham Arena. Meanwhile, at the Mayo Civic Center, the annual Rotary Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball showcase will go on for the final time. When the lights go out Friday night, it'll be the end of the 34-year long event.

The unfinished home at 2630 Wild Rose Lane SW in Rochester is listed for sale at $1.5 million. The Rochester Township has filed an injunction to have the home demolished for violating the township's height restriction for homes. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

3. What happened in 2022?

A former Amish man becomes a TikTok star. An expensive house — half-finished — becomes the subject of a divorce fight. These and other stories from 2022 get a look back, and a look forward, from the Post Bulletin staff. Get updates on some of your favorite 2022 stories in Saturday's PB.

4. And the winner is ...

Our 2022 Sports Person of the Year will be unveiled in Saturday's Post Bulletin and online at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Friday morning. We're told the winner comes from a family full of great athletes. We know. The suspense is killing us, too.

5. Bite of this, bite of that

Just in time for your New Year's Eve parties — or upcoming Super Bowl parties, Vikings fans — food writer Holly Ebel gives some great appetizer ideas and recipes. Read about these tasty morsels in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.