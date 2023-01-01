5 Things to Catch

Andre Crockett is pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the gymnasium that he hopes to renovate into a recreation center for area youth in Northwest Rochester. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

1. Closing and opening

With the closing of the Rochester YMCA in 2022, Andre Crockett saw a need and an opportunity. This month, Crockett plans to open his Sports Mentor Academy, a gathering place and mentorship program for teens. Reporter Matt Stolle updates one of the biggest stories in 2022 in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Former Lourdes girls basketball coach Myron Glass talks with players during a game in 2013. Glass was inducted on Monday night into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

2. The best in sports, 2022

Our Sports Person of the Year was revealed in Saturday's print edition. In Tuesday's paper, find out what our top 10 sports stories of the year are. The list includes state champions, award winners, record-setters and two prominent figures who passed away.

3. This old housing problem

ADVERTISEMENT

Black, Indigenous and people of color have lower rates of home ownership, a marker of financial stability in our society. Reporter Randy Petersen looks at the problem and some solutions that are in the works to help BIPOC individuals and families succeed. Read it in Saturday's PB.

John Marshall's Tiare Young (12) takes a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. So long, Rotary Classic

When the 2022 Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournaments came to an end on Friday, the annual event also came to an end. Find out what some coaches and athletes think about the end of the Rotary, in Tuesday's PB Sports section.

5. Defining a Thesis

When Thesis Beer Project opened in 2019, the brewery hoped to become a go-to venue for local and regional music. One pandemic later, Thesis is finally making it happen. Reporter Theodore Tollefson tells the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.