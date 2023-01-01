99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
January 01, 2023 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Andre Crockett
Andre Crockett is pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the gymnasium that he hopes to renovate into a recreation center for area youth in Northwest Rochester.
Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

1. Closing and opening

With the closing of the Rochester YMCA in 2022, Andre Crockett saw a need and an opportunity. This month, Crockett plans to open his Sports Mentor Academy, a gathering place and mentorship program for teens. Reporter Matt Stolle updates one of the biggest stories in 2022 in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

02-26 myron glass 02 sj.jpg
Former Lourdes girls basketball coach Myron Glass talks with players during a game in 2013. Glass was inducted on Monday night into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

2. The best in sports, 2022

Our Sports Person of the Year was revealed in Saturday's print edition. In Tuesday's paper, find out what our top 10 sports stories of the year are. The list includes state champions, award winners, record-setters and two prominent figures who passed away.

3. This old housing problem

ADVERTISEMENT

Black, Indigenous and people of color have lower rates of home ownership, a marker of financial stability in our society. Reporter Randy Petersen looks at the problem and some solutions that are in the works to help BIPOC individuals and families succeed. Read it in Saturday's PB.

John Marshall vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville Rotary Holiday Class
John Marshall's Tiare Young (12) takes a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. So long, Rotary Classic

When the 2022 Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournaments came to an end on Friday, the annual event also came to an end. Find out what some coaches and athletes think about the end of the Rotary, in Tuesday's PB Sports section.

5. Defining a Thesis

When Thesis Beer Project opened in 2019, the brewery hoped to become a go-to venue for local and regional music. One pandemic later, Thesis is finally making it happen. Reporter Theodore Tollefson tells the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Who would have thought my life would be of interest?
Columnist Dan Conradt says after years of sharing, I hope I stirred some memories for you.
December 31, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Post-Bulletin newspaper carriers will deliver 1973 calendars
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
December 31, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Mayo Civic Center
Community
Photos: Slice of Life December 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
December 30, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: New law requires testing for motor vehicle license
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
December 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else