99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
January 08, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Asked and Answered - Gilmore
Gilmore, co-owner of Hanai Pet Cremation, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. From comedy to crematorium

Gilmore — one name — used to bring the laughs. Now he's there for pet owners' saddest moment, the death of their departed Fluffy. The former stand-up comic now operates a pet crematorium. Reporter Jeff Kiger asks some questions and gets some answers in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Mayo vs. Farmington Rotary Holiday Classic Girls Basketball
Mayo's Kaia Kirkeby (3) looks for an open teammate during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Let's play two

The Century and Mayo boys basketball teams sit atop the Big Nine Conference. The Panthers and Spartans girls teams are two of the top three in the Big Nine. They’ll play a doubleheader at Century Tuesday night. The boys will tip off at 6:15, the girls at 8 p.m.

3. Running DMC

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten years in, Destination Medical Center is not exactly the vision that was promised when rolled out in 2013. But the plan to remake Rochester hasn't strayed too far from the initial goals in many areas, and it's still got a ways to go. Reporter Matt Stolle takes a look at DMC's impact on downtown Rochester in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

4. Eating in 2023

Tight household budgets and supply chain issues sound more like topics for a story about politics or the national economy, but food writer Holly Ebel says both issues will play a part in what we eat in 2023. Read the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Mayo's Lucas Peterson wrestles Park's Alex Carr in a 195-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Taking rivalries to the mat

Rochester’s three high school wrestling teams will all be in the same gym Thursday night, when the all-city triangular is held at Mayo High School. Action begins at 5:30. We’ll have coverage Thursday night at PostBulletin.com/Sports .

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: New 4-bedroom home in Pine Island listed at $32,950
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 07, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Mayo hopes to attract more women and minorities as physicians
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 06, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Fried rabbit tastes like chicken
Highlights of events in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Medicare premiums to increase by 50 cents
Highlights of events in 1996, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
January 04, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else