5 Things to Catch

Gilmore, co-owner of Hanai Pet Cremation, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. From comedy to crematorium

Gilmore — one name — used to bring the laughs. Now he's there for pet owners' saddest moment, the death of their departed Fluffy. The former stand-up comic now operates a pet crematorium. Reporter Jeff Kiger asks some questions and gets some answers in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Mayo's Kaia Kirkeby (3) looks for an open teammate during a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game against Farmington on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Let's play two

The Century and Mayo boys basketball teams sit atop the Big Nine Conference. The Panthers and Spartans girls teams are two of the top three in the Big Nine. They’ll play a doubleheader at Century Tuesday night. The boys will tip off at 6:15, the girls at 8 p.m.

3. Running DMC

Ten years in, Destination Medical Center is not exactly the vision that was promised when rolled out in 2013. But the plan to remake Rochester hasn't strayed too far from the initial goals in many areas, and it's still got a ways to go. Reporter Matt Stolle takes a look at DMC's impact on downtown Rochester in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

4. Eating in 2023

Tight household budgets and supply chain issues sound more like topics for a story about politics or the national economy, but food writer Holly Ebel says both issues will play a part in what we eat in 2023. Read the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Mayo's Lucas Peterson wrestles Park's Alex Carr in a 195-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Taking rivalries to the mat

Rochester’s three high school wrestling teams will all be in the same gym Thursday night, when the all-city triangular is held at Mayo High School. Action begins at 5:30. We’ll have coverage Thursday night at PostBulletin.com/Sports .