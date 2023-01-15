5 Things to Catch

Oleh Ladan, left, the older brother of Igor Vovkovinskiy, right, who died last year, has traveled to Ukraine to defend his homeland. Contributed

1. Back from the war

Oleh Ladan was on his way to the UK when war broke out in his native Ukraine. The John Marshall grad and former Rochesterite took a detour, volunteering as a soldier and bringing supplies to Ukrainian forces. Now he's back in Minnesota and talking about his experience with Reporter Matt Stolle. Read it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Chatfield’s Kylin Schroeder takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Bragging rights on the line

The Mayo Civic Center will be packed with high school basketball teams from the Hiawatha Valley League and the Three Rivers Conference on Saturday, for the annual HVL-Three Rivers Showdown. It's a full day of hoops, spanning more than 12 hours. Find coverage of the event at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Saturday night.

3. Drugs and murder

With opioid deaths on the rise, prosecutors are dusting off an old law that allows them to file murder charges against the person who sold the drugs that led to an overdose. Reporter Mark Wasson digs into the issue with a must-read in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Vegan dumplings. Contributed / Choochoo-ca-Chew

4. New Year's Day, redux

With Chinese New Year — welcome to the Year of the Rabbit — upon us, Tiffany Alexandria will host a new year tradition, making dumplings, at Old Abe’s Coffee Co. Reporter John Molseed writes about the event and its meaning in the Chinese culture in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

5. Who's hoppin' in girls hoops?

Southeastern Minnesota is home to handful of girls basketball teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the state in their respective classes. We take a look at some of the top teams and players in the area in our Girls Basketball Focus, in Tuesday's PB print edition.