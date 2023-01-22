5 Things to Catch

Evan Peloquin, 13, with his collection of Pez dispensers on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Rochester. Evan estimated he's collected about 250 Pez since he was five years old. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Quite the collection

Evan Peloquin is a fan of all things Pez. Well, truth be told, he's a fan of the candy dispensers, but isn't a big fan of the actual candies. The Rochester teen has collected more than 200 of the flip-top candy dispensers. Writer John Sievers talked to Evan and his parents about the collection, and brings some interesting Pez facts to Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Lake City’s Mark Kjos (11) tries to get past Stewartville’s KJ Riley (21) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

2. Topping 1,000

Former Lake City boys basketball standout Mark Kjos is a senior men's basketball player at Jamestown (N.D.) College. Kjos recently scored his 1,000th point and averages a team-best 33 minutes per game for the 15-3 Jimmies. We'll have his story on Tuesday at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in the Post Bulletin print edition.

3. A cavity of care

Got a toothache in Preston? Need your pearly whites whitened in Millville? Get ready for a road trip, because there's nary a dentist in your area. Reporter Dené Dryden looks at the lack of dental care in rural Southeast Minnesota in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Lourdes’ Van Albrecht, middle, hits the puck down the ice during a non-conference game against Hutchinson on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Rochester.

4. Meet me in St. Louis

Five former Rochester high school hockey players were all on the same ice sheet for two junior hockey games in St. Louis over the weekend: Lourdes graduates Van Albrecht, Charlie Kielty, Jackson Heim and Matthew Mahoney, as well as Century alum Aidan Swee. Mahoney plays for the St. Louis Jr. Blues, the others for the New Ulm Steel in the North American 3 Hockey League.

5. Finding charity care

In her ongoing look at the topic, reporter Molly Castle Work examines how eligibility for charity care varies among Minnesota hospitals What are the common barriers and/or practical solutions? Which hospitals don’t publicize their policies online, a federal requirement? Read the coverage in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.