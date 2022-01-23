SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 23, 2022 06:00 AM
Olde Brick House
Chellie Miller, a bartender, makes a Can-Can, made with Vikre Boreal Cedar gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur and fresh lime juice, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Olde Brick House in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Mom had good taste

If the last time you ordered a Brandy Alexander was in the 1970s, prepare yourself. They and their sweet, creamy alcoholic cohorts are back, big time. Holly Ebel reports on the trend in Tuesday's Life section.

2. A discovery everyone can enjoy

One Discovery Square is making its midday music performances a semi-regular thing. We check it out in Monday's e-paper.

3. Good dog!

The Goodhue Lion's Club's millionth dollar donation goes to support a therapy dog at the community's school. We catch up with this pooch on Tuesday.

4. And then there were four

The NFL playoffs will be down to four teams after today's Divisional round playoff games. We'll preview next Sunday's AFC and NFC Championship Games throughout the week.

5. Dr. Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games are just more than two weeks away. Rochester will once again be represented, as Dr. Michael Stuart is the team physician for the U.S. men's hockey team. We'll catch up with the chair of the Mayo Clinic sports medicine department on Tuesday.

