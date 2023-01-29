5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. When one door closes...
... another one opens. At least, that's the sense of the restaurant business in downtown Rochester, where some establishments have gone out of business in recent years, while some others — including Marrow, owned by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Sarah Schwenker — are just warming up. Theo Tollefson has an update on the scene.
2. Living in Harmony
Want to build a new house? Harmony will give you up to $20,000 to build it there. The city recently expanded its home incentive program to include homes valued at $500,000 or higher. Dené Dryden explains more in her report.
3. Rock, slide
The winter sport of curling is gaining popularity in Rochester and elsewhere. John Molseed accompanies a group who play the game in a primordial fashion, using rocks they've found, rather than manufactured equipment, and they play on the frozen pond at Quarry Hill Park.
4. Here's the pitch
Guy Limbeck lets us know what’s happening with local pitcher Brendan Knoll. Read his Tuesday Local Sports Notebook.
5.
Makadyn Gust is lighting things up for St. Charles. Read about her in Pat Ruff’s High School Girls Basketball Focus on Wednesday.