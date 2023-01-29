5 Things to Catch

Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are renovating the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway in downtown Rochester to transform it into Marrow, a new 45-seat restaurant. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

1. When one door closes...

... another one opens. At least, that's the sense of the restaurant business in downtown Rochester, where some establishments have gone out of business in recent years, while some others — including Marrow, owned by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Sarah Schwenker — are just warming up. Theo Tollefson has an update on the scene.

A fourplex along 5th Street SW in Harmony, Minn. on Jan. 26, 2023. The contractor, Andy Bunge, took advantage of Harmony's home incentive program when he started developing the property in 2017. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

2. Living in Harmony

Want to build a new house? Harmony will give you up to $20,000 to build it there. The city recently expanded its home incentive program to include homes valued at $500,000 or higher. Dené Dryden explains more in her report.

3. Rock, slide

The winter sport of curling is gaining popularity in Rochester and elsewhere. John Molseed accompanies a group who play the game in a primordial fashion, using rocks they've found, rather than manufactured equipment, and they play on the frozen pond at Quarry Hill Park.

The Honkers' Brendan Knoll, who grew up in Kasson, throws a pitch during a baseball game against the Duluth Huskies Monday, June 21, 2021, at Mayo Field in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. Here's the pitch

Guy Limbeck lets us know what’s happening with local pitcher Brendan Knoll. Read his Tuesday Local Sports Notebook.

St. Charles’ Makadyn Gust (24) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Charles High School in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5.

Makadyn Gust is lighting things up for St. Charles. Read about her in Pat Ruff’s High School Girls Basketball Focus on Wednesday.