5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. The candy, man
Nothing says "It's Valentine's Day" like flowers and a box of chocolates. Food writer Holly Ebel looks into some of the best places around to get some special sweets for your sweetie on the big day. Read it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
2. Java is in their blood
Ryan and Nicole Holmes opened Area 57 CoffeeCafe in Wanamingo 20 years ago. Since then, it's been a family affair running the local coffee shop. Reporter Theodore Tollefson tells the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
3. Taking track to a new level
Century High School and Arizona State University graduate Katie Eidem has finished school, but her track and field career is far from over. Eidem has turned pro, with designs on becoming one of the top heptathletes in the country. Read her story Tuesday.
4. It's playoff time!
Believe it or not, the winter sports season is hitting playoff time. Girls hockey playoffs begin Wednesday. Tuesday we'll take a look at the top players to watch in the Section 1A and 1AA tournaments.
5. Crunching the RPS numbers
With a tight budget comes hard decisions. Rochester Public Schools has seen its staff steadily increase over the last decade. However, with money tight for the district, it may be time to cut some staff. Reporter Jordan Shearer examines the numbers in Saturday's Post Bulletin.