Community
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
February 05, 2023 05:00 AM
The Chocolate Shoppe
Fresh vanilla cream chocolates at the Chocolate Shoppe on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Mantorville.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. The candy, man

Nothing says "It's Valentine's Day" like flowers and a box of chocolates. Food writer Holly Ebel looks into some of the best places around to get some special sweets for your sweetie on the big day. Read it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Area 57 CoffeeCafe
Nicole and Ryan Holmes, owners of Area 57 CoffeeCafe on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Wanamingo.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

2. Java is in their blood

Ryan and Nicole Holmes opened Area 57 CoffeeCafe in Wanamingo 20 years ago. Since then, it's been a family affair running the local coffee shop. Reporter Theodore Tollefson tells the story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

IMG_8899.JPG
Arizona State's Katie Eidem prepares for a sprint at a meet during her time at Arizona State University.
Contributed / Arizona State University

3. Taking track to a new level

Century High School and Arizona State University graduate Katie Eidem has finished school, but her track and field career is far from over. Eidem has turned pro, with designs on becoming one of the top heptathletes in the country. Read her story Tuesday.

DC.PP.jpg
The Dodge County girls hockey team has one of the best power plays in the entire state of Minnesota. The Wildcats' top power-play unit includes, from left, Zoe Heimer (21), Abby Simons (18), Nora Carstensen (11), Abby Zeitler (28) and Maysie Koch (17).
Contributed / Dodge County Wildcats-Twitter

4. It's playoff time!

Believe it or not, the winter sports season is hitting playoff time. Girls hockey playoffs begin Wednesday. Tuesday we'll take a look at the top players to watch in the Section 1A and 1AA tournaments.

5. Crunching the RPS numbers

With a tight budget comes hard decisions. Rochester Public Schools has seen its staff steadily increase over the last decade. However, with money tight for the district, it may be time to cut some staff. Reporter Jordan Shearer examines the numbers in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
