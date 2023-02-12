99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
February 12, 2023 05:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.
James Schueller
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.
Contributed / James Schueller

1. Tough job for the holiday

When the call came in on the day after Christmas that a body was found in northwest Rochester, Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies responded to a grizzly scene. Reporter Mark Wasson sits down with OCSO Capt. James Schueller to talk about what law enforcement saw that day and how they got their suspect in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

2. No meat for you!

Between a growing vegan/vegetarian movement and the annual Lenten season, going meatless is en vogue this time of year. Food writer Holly Ebel talks about the anti-carnivorous trend and shares enough recipes to keep even the meatiest of eaters full at the dinner table. Read it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier (left) wrestles St. Michael-Albertville's Jed Wester during the 170-pound championship at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

3. Mat Masters crowned

The Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA boys wrestling team champions will be crowned on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. Which teams will get to head to The X in St. Paul to wrestle for state championships? PB sports reporter Alex VandenHouten will have blanket coverage of the section dual tournaments, which begin Thursday and conclude Saturday.

Houston OHV signs.JPG
Yard signs express opposition to a proposed off-highway vehicle park in Houston, Minnesota. May 26, 2021. John Molseed / jmolseed@postbulletin.com

4. Off road battle

When officials in Houston, Minnesota, agreed to take some state funding toward developing a site for vehicles to go off road near the city, neighbors and environmental experts balked. Now the city is considering reversing course, and parties on both sides want answers. Reporter John Molseed will dive into the issues in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

013122-LOURDES-LA-CRESCENT-BOYS-HOCKEY-9598.jpg
La Crescent’s Wyatt Farrell (2) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Lourdes on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott/Traci Westcott

5. La Crescent, a hockey hotbed

The second-leading goal-scorer in boys hockey in Minnesota isn't from the Twin Cities or the Iron Range. He comes from one of the southernmost teams in the state. Wyatt Farrell lights the lamps at the La Crescent Community Arena on a regular basis. The Lancers' junior forward has scored 49 goals in 23 games this year and he has his teammates believing they can make a run in the Section 1A playoffs. We'll have Farrell's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
