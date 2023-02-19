99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
February 19, 2023 05:00 AM
Volkswagen Ghia Brad Spear.JPG
Brad Spear with his 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia in St. Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. His family has owned 17 Volkswagens over 38 years.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

1. Brad caught the 'Bug'

St. Charles resident Brad Spear is a believer when it comes to the "people's car," or Volkswagen, as they're called in the original German. An owner of 17 VWs in his life, he is hoping to find some like-minded volks, er, folks, in Southeast Minnesota to spread the word VWs. Reporter Rebecca Mitchell tells' Brad's story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Mayo Basketball
Mayo’s Taylor Hill and teammate Kaia Kirkeby talks with Mayo Athletic Trainer Dan Christoffer about their ACL injuries during practice on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Three-and-out

Three standout girls basketball players from southeastern Minnesota have had their seasons cut short due to knee injuries. PB sports reporter Pat Ruff talked with all of them to learn how they're coping, recovering and supporting their teammates while sidelined. Read that story in Tuesday's Sports section.

3. Hot, hot, hot dish

If you're a true Minnesotan, you know the joys of downing a forkful of ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, vegetables and tater tots all mixed together. In Tuesday's Post Bulletin, food writer Holly Ebel talks about every 10,000-laker's favorite meal, the hot dish.

Joe Ward

4. Civic Center rebirth

When Experience Rochester was brought in to run operations at the Mayo Civic Center, the hopes were high. Now on the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is seeing a profit at the Civic Center and Experience Rochester President Joe Ward says he's feeling hopeful. Reporter Randy Petersen takes a look in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner (left) and Kasson-Mantorville's Luke Swanson (right) battle it out in a 152-pound match during a Hiawatha Valley League boys wrestling dual on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Mazeppa Elementary School.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

5. Trek to the 'X'

On Saturday, three southeastern Minnesota wrestling teams won section championships and qualified for the state team tournaments. This week, those teams split up and area wrestlers go after individual championships and trips to the state meet, at the Xcel Energy Center the first weekend of March. PB wrestling reporter Alex VandenHouten takes a look at 15 wrestlers to watch in this week's Section meets.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
