5 Things to Catch

From left, Alejandro Carrasco, 5, is held by his father, also named Alejandro Carrasco, Adriana Carrasco, and Daniela Carrasco, 8, at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester Jan. 13, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

1. Destination, Mayo Clinic

Telemedicine aside, Mayo Clinic is still a destination for health care for many around the world. Saturday, reporter John Molseed brings the story of a Guatemalan family that makes routine trips to Rochester to get treatment for their son.

John Marshall’s Brock Clarey (3) tries for a shot during a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Title time on the ice

The Section 1A boys hockey championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, with the Section 1AA title game set for Thursday. Both will played at the Rochester Recreation Center. Who will head to 'The X' — the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul — and the state tournament? And whose season will be done?

3. Murder, most foul

When little Kenny Kramer was killed in 1997, it shook the small Houston County town of Brownsville. To this day, the man who was convicted of his killing — Kenny's father — maintains his innocence. Reporter Matt Stolle looks back at the crime and the horror it brought to the community in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Local musician Peter Wegwerth, who leads the local band Als Fona, performs during an open mic at Forager Brewery. Contributed / John Sievers

4. Taking the stage

Open mic nights are an opportunity for performers — anyone from first-timers to seasoned pros — to try out new material, "Wow" a crowd or just feel that rush of getting in front of a bunch of strangers with some talent and a bit of gumption. Writer John Sievers visited a few open mic nights and tells you where you can sign up for your 15 minutes of glory in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Makenzie Carrier (2) and Goodhue’s Ava Wallaker batter for the ball during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. March Madness is upon us

The start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is still two weeks away, but March Madness is going strong on high school basketball courts across Minnesota. This week, Section 1A and 1AA boys tournaments begin, as do Section 1AAA and 1AAAA girls tournaments.