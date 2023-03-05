5 Things to Catch

Courtney Seipel. Contributed / Courtney Seipel

1. The staffing sweet spot

A bill making its way through the Minnesota Legislature would give nurses a say in staffing levels, something nurses say is vital with the shortage of nurses at crisis levels as nurses are being asked to do more. Nurses love the idea. Hospitals, not so much. Reporter Matt Stolle talks to nurses about the proposal in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin (23) drives towards the basket defended by Byron’s Emma Stork (23) during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Stewartville High School in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Who is going to state hoops?

By the end of the week, four southeastern Minnesota girls basketball teams will remain standing this season. Section champions will be crowned in Sections 1A and 1AA on Thursday, and 1AAA and 1AAAA on Friday.

3. Who is responsible?

A father fed up with trips to the ER that don't help his boy. Doctors who knew that when the father took his son home it could lead to the boy's death. Reporter Mark Wasson looks at the issues surrounding the death of 3-year-old D-Angelo Pitchford. Read it in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Post Bulletin writer John Sievers at the Maple Run Beer Mile finish line on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. He finished the "4x4 oz Maple Run Beer Mile" in fifth place with a time of eleven minutes and six seconds. Contributed

4. The 16-ounce mile

At Forager Brewery and Team R.E.D.'s recent Maple Run — a mile run punctuated by glasses of beer every quarter mile — writer John Sievers ran and drank, and still managed to take notes and photos and write a story. Read the tale he tells in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Dodge County Section 1A girls hockey championship game against Albert Lea on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna. Albert Lea defeated Dodge County 3-2 in overtime. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

5. Stars on Ice

The first Post Bulletin All-Area Team of the winter season will be released this week; we start with girls hockey. The 2023 Player of the Year was a catalyst for her team, its heart and soul. Read all about her in Saturday's Post Bulletin Sports

