5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Poking the bock
If you enjoy an occasional adult beverage and want to try a unique brew, Reporter John Molseed has the story on Bockfest, where someone dips a red-hot poker into your beer, coming to Little Thistle Brewing next weekend. Read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
2. March Madness
Section 1 champions were crowned in girls basketball on Friday night. They'll head to Minneapolis this week for the state tournament. Later this week, it's the boys turn to battle for a trip to state. By Friday night, we'll know which four southeastern Minnesota teams are a step closer to playing at Target Center.
3. Cabbage patch
It might not be the first vegetable you reach for in the produce aisle, but cabbage should certainly be on your shopping list. Food writer Holly Ebel extols the virtues of this pungent yet vital part of some great eating in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. March Madn-Ice
The high school hockey season came to an end last night, with two teams winning state championships. On Tuesday, we'll honor the top boys hockey players in southeastern Minnesota when we name our annual Post Bulletin Boys Hockey All-Area Team and Player of the Year.
5. Call M.D.
When the COVID-19 pandemic came along, people got used to meeting online. That helped accelerate the interest in and use of telehealth options. Reporter Dené K. Dryden logs into the subject in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
