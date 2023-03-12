6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
March 12, 2023 05:00 AM
Bock poke Novotny Robinson.JPG
Nick Novotny, assistant brewer at Little Thistle Brewing Co., left, and Audrey Robinson, Little Thistle taproom manager, right, hold custom metal pokers that will be heated and dipped into beer as part of a traditional bock poking event being held at the brewery Saturday, March 18, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

1. Poking the bock

If you enjoy an occasional adult beverage and want to try a unique brew, Reporter John Molseed has the story on Bockfest, where someone dips a red-hot poker into your beer, coming to Little Thistle Brewing next weekend. Read about it in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Lake City, Lourdes Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. March Madness

Section 1 champions were crowned in girls basketball on Friday night. They'll head to Minneapolis this week for the state tournament. Later this week, it's the boys turn to battle for a trip to state. By Friday night, we'll know which four southeastern Minnesota teams are a step closer to playing at Target Center.

IMG_6376.jpg
A Sriracha-lime slaw (half a head of cabbage, chopped, two bell peppers — one yellow, one orange — chopped, 1/4 cup fresh chopped chives, mixed with 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 Tbsp. Sriracha sauce, 1 Tbsp. lime juice) makes a great addition to pork tacos with feta cheese.
Brian Todd / Post Bulletin

3. Cabbage patch

It might not be the first vegetable you reach for in the produce aisle, but cabbage should certainly be on your shopping list. Food writer Holly Ebel extols the virtues of this pungent yet vital part of some great eating in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Lourdes, Waseca boys hockey
Lourdes’ Vinny Harens (6) takes a shot during a boys hockey game against Waseca on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. March Madn-Ice

The high school hockey season came to an end last night, with two teams winning state championships. On Tuesday, we'll honor the top boys hockey players in southeastern Minnesota when we name our annual Post Bulletin Boys Hockey All-Area Team and Player of the Year.

5. Call M.D.

When the COVID-19 pandemic came along, people got used to meeting online. That helped accelerate the interest in and use of telehealth options. Reporter Dené K. Dryden logs into the subject in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

