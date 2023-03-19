5 Things to Catch

Mr. Pizza North Head Pastry Chef Kara Mischke with a salted caramel chocolate chunk cheesecake Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Restaurant row

You don't have to go back too far in time to remember when West Circle Drive was a lonely outpost for Rochester restaurants. Today, the stretch of road from 19th Street Northwest up to Valleyhigh Drive is loaded with great spots to eat. Reporter Theodore Tollefson will show the evolution of eateries in the area in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens reacts with teammate Brady Herber after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. A sign of spring

The final state tournament of the winter sports season is upon us. Boys basketball state champions will be crowned in four classes this week in Minneapolis. Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Spring Grove are among the local teams that still have a chance to finish their season at Target Center on Saturday (Stewartville or Winona will represent Section 1 in Class AAA).

Bad Bad Hats Contributed

3. Thaw your ears

The next few days will see some warmer temperatures. That's appropriate considering the Thaw music festival comes to town on Saturday with 30 acts at six venues. Reporter John Molseed tells you where you'll find a groove to warm your soul. See Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Dr. Linda Chao Butterfield, a retired opthalmolgist, is pictured in her home Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Pioneer woman

When Dr. Linda Chao Butterfield arrived in Rochester, she didn't expect to blaze a trail, but that's exactly what she did. The first female surgeon hired by one of the hospitals in town, Butterfield became a noted ophthalmological surgeon for what was then called Olmsted Medical Group. Reporter Dené K. Dryden gives us the story Tuesday.

5. Best of the mat

Our All-Area Teams continue in Tuesday's Post Bulletin with the 2023 All-Area Boys Wrestling Team and Wrestler of the Year. With five state champions and a couple dozen more state-meet qualifiers from this part of the state, this year's All-Area Team was as difficult to choose as any.