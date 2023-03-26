99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:30 AM
JM Multilingual Students
John Marshall High School senior Odila Yangya on Monday, March 20, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Yangya speaks four languages.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. You say 'do widzenia,' and I say 'zdravo'

In the melting pot that is Rochester Public Schools, 10% of students receive support for being non-native English speakers. Reporter Jordan Shearer talks to some of the students and families that are learning English as they adjust to student life in Rochester. Read the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient reacts after sinking a 3-pointer during a Section 1AA girls basketball championship game against Caledonia on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Top honors named

The annual Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team has been selected. So has the Player of the Year. We'll reveal this year's best of the best in southeastern Minnesota at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Friday, and in the Post Bulletin weekend print edition.

Beasts and Basements
Ryan Mingone is in the process of creating the table-top role-playing game "Beasts and Basements" and hopes to have it released in the next month. Mingone is pictured Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Building an adventure

Dakota Middle School art teacher Ryan Mingone has created something fun for, well, everyone. His new role-playing tabletop game, "Beasts and Basements," an all-ages nod to "Dungeons & Dragons," is just about ready for gamers to purchase. John Sievers shares the saga in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

4. Kidney helpers

A new artificial intelligence tool is in development at Mayo clinic that can help monitor transplanted kidneys, aiding doctors in finding potential problems and helping patients recover and live well post transplant. Health reporter Dené K. Dryden has the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

All City Track Meet
John Marshall's Paige Cardwell, a freshman, won the womens 100m hurdles at home on Friday, May 20, 2022. Cardwell finished with a time of 17.49 setting a pr. "I felt powerful through it," said Cardwell. "I felt relief when it was over."
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bullet

5. Let's get spring started

The spring sports season is underway, with a handful of area track and field teams having participated in meets this weekend. We'll preview the season by taking a look at some of the area's best track and field stars, as well as a look at Rochester's teams, in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

By Staff reports
