5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. You say 'do widzenia,' and I say 'zdravo'
In the melting pot that is Rochester Public Schools, 10% of students receive support for being non-native English speakers. Reporter Jordan Shearer talks to some of the students and families that are learning English as they adjust to student life in Rochester. Read the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
2. Top honors named
The annual Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Basketball Team has been selected. So has the Player of the Year. We'll reveal this year's best of the best in southeastern Minnesota at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Friday, and in the Post Bulletin weekend print edition.
3. Building an adventure
Dakota Middle School art teacher Ryan Mingone has created something fun for, well, everyone. His new role-playing tabletop game, "Beasts and Basements," an all-ages nod to "Dungeons & Dragons," is just about ready for gamers to purchase. John Sievers shares the saga in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
4. Kidney helpers
A new artificial intelligence tool is in development at Mayo clinic that can help monitor transplanted kidneys, aiding doctors in finding potential problems and helping patients recover and live well post transplant. Health reporter Dené K. Dryden has the story in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
5. Let's get spring started
The spring sports season is underway, with a handful of area track and field teams having participated in meets this weekend. We'll preview the season by taking a look at some of the area's best track and field stars, as well as a look at Rochester's teams, in Saturday's Post Bulletin.
