Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Aurora Solar Power Plant
Aurora Solar Power Plant on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, just outside of Dodge Center in Dodge Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Here comes the sun

Final hurdles are being cleared for a 200 megawatt solar farm to be built south of Kasson in Dodge County. The Byron Solar project has been in the works for years and is one of a growing number of major solar projects in the state. Reporter John Molseed sheds light on the story Saturday.

3c2a78847aeb959d2156760e6a763021.jpg
In this photo provided by the Hargesheimer family, First Lt. Fred Hargesheimer, right, was photographed in late 1943 or early 1944 at a secret Australian commando camp on Japanese-occupied New Britain island, Papua New Guinea, in the southwest Pacific, with Australian Wing Commander William Townsend. Their planes had been shot down, and Hargesheimer was rescued and sheltered by islanders. In gratitude, he returned years later to build schools, libraries and a clinic for them. It was "a debt I had to try to repay," he says. (AP Photo/Hargesheimer family)

2. Memories of Fred

Columnist Steve Lange remembers his favorite interview, a conversation with a former Rochester man who nearly died then found a purpose for his life. You'll get a tear in your eye, or even on your cheek. Read Oddchester in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Randolph wins Class A state basebal title.jpg
Senior Jacob Weckop displays the championship trophy after he pitched Randolph past Hayfield 2-1 in the Class A state baseball title game on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

3. The boys of spring

The high school baseball season — if the Minnesota spring weather cooperates — is set to get going full speed over the next couple of weeks. We’ll preview the 2023 season in Tuesday’s Sports.

Meg Hafdahl
Horror Author Meg Hafdahl on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. One scary lady

Oh, the horror! Rochester author Meg Hafdahl has found her niche in the publishing world: horror novels. Reporter Jeff Kiger sits down with Hafdahl for a Q&A in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

RCTC Women's Basketball
RCTC women's basketball players, from left, Olivia Christianson, Kandace Sikkink, Ravyn Miles, Myia Ruzek, Kassidy Broadwater and Lexi Hugeback are pictured on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

5. How the 'Jackets stung the nation

The RCTC women’s basketball team is two weeks removed from winning the second national championship in program history. How did coach Jason Bonde and the Yellowjackets go from not having a team a few years ago, to becoming the best Division III junior college team in the country? PB reporter Abby Sharpe has their story later this week.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
