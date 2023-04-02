5 Things to Catch

Final hurdles are being cleared for a 200 megawatt solar farm to be built south of Kasson in Dodge County. The Byron Solar project has been in the works for years and is one of a growing number of major solar projects in the state. Reporter John Molseed sheds light on the story Saturday.
2. Memories of Fred
Columnist Steve Lange remembers his favorite interview, a conversation with a former Rochester man who nearly died then found a purpose for his life. You'll get a tear in your eye, or even on your cheek. Read Oddchester in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
3. The boys of spring
The high school baseball season — if the Minnesota spring weather cooperates — is set to get going full speed over the next couple of weeks. We’ll preview the 2023 season in Tuesday’s Sports.
4. One scary lady
Oh, the horror! Rochester author Meg Hafdahl has found her niche in the publishing world: horror novels. Reporter Jeff Kiger sits down with Hafdahl for a Q&A in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.
5. How the 'Jackets stung the nation
The RCTC women’s basketball team is two weeks removed from winning the second national championship in program history. How did coach Jason Bonde and the Yellowjackets go from not having a team a few years ago, to becoming the best Division III junior college team in the country? PB reporter Abby Sharpe has their story later this week.
