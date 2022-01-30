5 Things to Catch

MSHSL basketball referee Jared Butson officiating a boy's varsity basketball game between Kasson-Mantorville and Lourdes at Lourdes High School in Rochester on Jan. 25, 2022. Erich Fisher / Post Bulletin

1. Hey, ref!

Up and down the hardwood courts dozens of times several times a week. Referees are essential parts of high school basketball games. We talk to one in Tuesday's Asked&Answered about life with a whistle.

2. Hitting the sweet spot

Food writer Holly Ebel finds a coffee shop-bakery in Rochester that is total bliss. Discover it with her in Tuesday's Life section.

3. Bye bye Miss American Pie

ADVERTISEMENT

An airplane crash in an Iowa field on a cold Feburary night was remembered by one songwriter as "the day the music died." Tuesday's Then and Now columnist Tom Weber looks at how that accident took the lives of three young stars, but rock 'n roll did survive.

4. Oh, crap(pies)!

Post Bulletin outdoors columnist Eric Atherton has a love-hate relationship with crappies. In Tuesday's Post Bulletin, Atherton writes about how crappies intrigue him, yet puzzle him.

5. Olympics time ... again

The summer Olympic games finished less than half a year ago, but it's already time for the Olympics to return. This time it's the Winter Games, which will be held in Beijing from Feb. 4-20. We'll have a full-page preview in Tuesday's Post Bulletin Sports section.