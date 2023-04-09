5 Things to Catch

Lori Jones, Rochester Community Development's chief inspector, inspects a rental property Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Rental inspections

Changes to Rochester's housing code could bring some relief for landlords and renters in Rochester. Reporter Randy Petersen digs into the issue with the city and with property owners in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen tees off during the Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club on Friday, July 29, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

2. Fore!

The high school golf season is underway, with teams finally being able to get outside as courses dry out. We look at some of the top high school golfers in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Saturday's print edition.

Kayla Arend, left, director and writer of "Leaving Yellowstone," works with actors, from left to right, Sean Ricciardi and Angela Wong Carbone on location at Yellowstone National Park in January 2020. Contributed

3. I like Spike

Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee lent a helping hand to former Rochesterite Kayla Arend in funding her film project, "Leaving Yellowstone." Arend talked to reporter John Molseed about her movie and what she's got planned next. Read it Tuesday.

Byron native Brody Lamb, left, a former Dodge County boys hockey standout, has played in 24 of 25 games for the No. 2-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team as a freshman this season. Photo courtesy of Gophers Athletics

4. Ice kings

Two players and a coach with southeastern Minnesota ties were in the Division I men's college hockey national championship game Saturday night. Later this week, we look back at their season and what it was like to play for a national title.

5. As homelessness grows

"The homeless" doesn't just refer to some random guy on the corner who sleeps on a bench in a park. Homeless families are on the rise, and Olmsted County and Rochester Public Schools are working with other local stakeholders to help. Randy Petersen opens the door on the issue in Saturday's Post Bulletin.