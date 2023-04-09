50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 AM
Rental Property Inspector
Lori Jones, Rochester Community Development's chief inspector, inspects a rental property Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Rental inspections

Changes to Rochester's housing code could bring some relief for landlords and renters in Rochester. Reporter Randy Petersen digs into the issue with the city and with property owners in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.

Women's Golf State Amateur Championship
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen tees off during the Minnesota Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

2. Fore!

The high school golf season is underway, with teams finally being able to get outside as courses dry out. We look at some of the top high school golfers in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in Saturday's print edition.

DSC_2591 (1).JPG
Kayla Arend, left, director and writer of "Leaving Yellowstone," works with actors, from left to right, Sean Ricciardi and Angela Wong Carbone on location at Yellowstone National Park in January 2020.
Contributed

3. I like Spike

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee lent a helping hand to former Rochesterite Kayla Arend in funding her film project, "Leaving Yellowstone." Arend talked to reporter John Molseed about her movie and what she's got planned next. Read it Tuesday.

LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Byron native Brody Lamb, left, a former Dodge County boys hockey standout, has played in 24 of 25 games for the No. 2-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team as a freshman this season.
Photo courtesy of Gophers Athletics

4. Ice kings

Two players and a coach with southeastern Minnesota ties were in the Division I men's college hockey national championship game Saturday night. Later this week, we look back at their season and what it was like to play for a national title.

5. As homelessness grows

"The homeless" doesn't just refer to some random guy on the corner who sleeps on a bench in a park. Homeless families are on the rise, and Olmsted County and Rochester Public Schools are working with other local stakeholders to help. Randy Petersen opens the door on the issue in Saturday's Post Bulletin.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Debbie Kvitten named Goodhue County Dairy Princess
April 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Good Friday
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2023
April 07, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Good Friday
Community
Photos: Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist lead Good Friday Procession of the Cross through Rochester
April 07, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_6793.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools closed Monday after discovery of unusual technology activity
April 08, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
easter egg hunt
Local
Veterans organization hosts Easter egg hunt, complete with World War I-era boxcar
April 08, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Winona Police Chief announces end of organized search parties for missing Winona woman
April 08, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
072021-HAZY-SKIES-9892.jpg
Health
City, Mayo Clinic are working to get a clear picture of air pollution
April 08, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed